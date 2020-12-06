Happy belated Thanksgiving. I hope this article finds each one of you happy and healthy after the holiday.
For many, Thanksgiving looked much different this year. My household stayed at home this year and spent four much-needed days without a schedule. Keep in mind there is an 18-month-old and 3½-year-old around the house so Play-doh, crayons, construction paper turkeys and lots of outside play filled the days. There also were some actual chunks of time for my husband and I to spend time with our hobbies. It sounds pretty cliché, but it was wonderful.
We are an unconventional family in that we don’t really like turkey (gasp!). I will be honest that I enjoy turkey most when it’s in a casserole dish with spaghetti and mushrooms as tetrazzini. This year, our Thanksgiving feast consisted of ham on the smoker, scalloped potatoes and the top-secret Ziegler stuffing balls — like I said, unconventional.
When I was growing up, many Thanksgiving holiday breaks were spent putting up electric fence on crop residues. This is a common practice in corn country that provides an excellent source of nutrition for dry spring calving cows. Corn and milo acres have increased across Oklahoma, allowing producers to take advantage of this alternative forage. In some situations, crop residues could provide an option to offset winter supplementation needs for some livestock.
If you are considering using residues or have already put cows out on stalks, consider a few aspects of this resource. The most nutritional value in crop residues is in the grain and leaves followed by the stalk. Cows will select and consume the most nutritional components first. Weathering reduces the quality of crop residues, so producers are working against mother nature to obtain the best nutritional value. For this reason, start using residues as soon after harvest as possible.
Stocking rates are variable, but a good rule of thumb is a 1,300-pound cow can graze one acre of crop for residue 30 days. Realistically, cows stocked properly will use up the value of crop residues within 45 to 60 days. How does one know when the “goody” has been gained from the residue? Keep an eye on the manure patties. If less grain is observed in the manure, cows have likely consumed the best components. Producers should then be thinking of switching pastures or adding some additional supplement to meet their nutritional requirements.
Crop residues can supply the full nutritional needs of dry cows, but producers should consider additional nutrition for lactating cows, developing heifers, and stocker calves.
For questions regarding this topic consult your local county OSU Extension educator.
For a more extensive discussion on this topic, check out the Grazing Crop Residue episode on the Extension Experience podcast. You can find our podcast on your smart phone on the Spotify, Apple Podcast, or Google Podcast Apps. Or access our podcast on our Spotlight website by visiting http://spotlight.okstate.edu/experience/pod cast/.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
