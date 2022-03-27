High pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), more commonly known as avian influenza, is back at it again, detrimentally impacting poultry operations across the United State.
Many may recall the large outbreak that occurred in 2014-15 when more than 50 million birds died or were euthanized to manage the spread of the disease. That incident has been noted as the most detrimental and costly animal health emergency in the history of the country. Although the current outbreak has not reached that level of severity, as of March 23, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has detected avian influenza in commercial poultry and backyard flocks in 17 states.
Detections have been identified in states close to Oklahoma (Kansas and Missouri), but thankfully no HPAI has been detected in Oklahoma. Due to the close proximity of the disease to Oklahoma, it is imperative that poultry producers be aware and understand the importance of biosecurity to prevent HPAI in Oklahoma.
Now let me just give you a brief review of this contagious disease. Avian influenza is a complex virus that is categorized into two major strains of the disease: low-pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI) and high-pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Different strains of LPAI are commonly found in wild birds across the United States, but this form of the disease does not typically cause severe signs of infection. However, LPAI viruses have the potential to mutate into HPAI, which is why they are monitored closely by USDA. In domesticated birds, such as chickens, ducks, quail, pheasants, guinea fowl and turkeys, HPAI is highly contagious and causes serious illness and death.
Currently, the HPAI outbreak can be found within each of the four major North American flight pathways or flyways of migrating birds. As birds migrate across the country, it is likely the disease is being spread by both direct and indirect routes of infection, such as bodily secretions, air, insects, manure and equipment. To prevent the spread of HPAI into Oklahoma and other states, strides must be taken to increase biosecurity.
Here are a few tips to protect domesticated poultry from infection of avian influenza:
• Keep your distance from other poultry facilities and reduce visitors to a minimum. Do not borrow equipment, tools or poultry supplies from other bird owners.
• Do not ever allow wild birds to commingle with domesticated poultry. As an added precaution, animal health officials are encouraging producers with outdoor birds to either completely confine or take steps to cover their outdoor pens for the next 30-45 days to prevent interaction with all wild birds or their manure.
• Maintain cleanliness.! Clean and disinfect your hands, clothes, shoes and equipment before and after handling poultry.
• Don’t haul the disease home. Birds coming home from a poultry show should be quarantined from the rest of the flock for 14 days. Newly purchased birds from outside sources should be quarantined for a least 30 days.
• Know the warning signs. Birds infected with HPAI may exhibit lack of energy and appetite, decreased egg production, abnormal egg shape, respiratory distress, diarrhea and swelling or purple discoloration of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles and legs.
• No matter the size of the poultry operation, you are part of the U.S. poultry industry. As a small flock owner, you are not immune to the disease as many flocks across the country have been infected. If you notice birds with the warning signs, please make a report. Listen more about the current avian influenza outbreak on the Extension Experience Podcast at https://spotlight.okstate.edu/experience/podcast/ or look us up on your mobile device on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
