By Janet Coontz
When you hear the term “summer bulbs,” you may think of bulbs such as tulips or daffodils. However, those are spring bulbs planted in the fall. Summer bulbs are planted in spring and bloom during that summer.
Some examples are lilies, gladiolas, cannas and caladiums. Summer bulbs like warmer soil and shouldn’t be planted until the soil has warmed up in late spring. May is the preferred month.
Many are considered tender and must be dug up in fall and replanted the next spring.
Lilies are hearty bulbs and come in a variety of styles: Asiatic, Oriental, Star Gazer and Trumpet lily are a few varieties.
These lilies bloom for many days between June and August and have trumpet-shaped flowers in a wide variety of styles and colors. They can take a little shade, and you should plant these bulbs at least 4 inches below the surface.
Water them in and you will be rewarded with beautiful blooms.
Gladiolus bulbs provide vertical interest and striking colors. These bulbs should be planted after May 1 in well-draining soil.
They are easy to grow and may be planted over several weeks to provide a long period of bloom. They should be planted in the back of your bed due to their height.
These are tender bulbs and should be dug up and stored before freezing weather.
Cannas add a tropical touch to our Oklahoma gardens with their bold colors and striking greenery.
Some varieties are grown for their foliage alone. They grow well in full sun and will tolerate a little shade. They bloom from late spring through fall and grow between 3 to 6 feet tall depending on the variety. They should be planted 3-4 inches deep and at least 18 inches apart.
They can be dug and stored for winter. They may survive in the ground if planted near a wall or on the south side of a house. Whether they survive in the ground depends on what kind of Oklahoma winter we have.
Caladiums are bulbs that are grown for their foliage rather than flowers. They come in beautiful shades of white, red, pink and green. They may be all one color or two or three different colors.
Their leaves are heart-shaped and are beautiful planted in drifts of color. Most varieties grow 1 to 2 feet tall. Caladiums are very picky about soil temperature. An old adage is not to plant them before Mother’s Day. If planted in soil that is too cool or too wet they will rot and never grow.
They should be planted in shade with some protection from our Oklahoma wind if possible.
Plant these bulbs 2 to 4 inches deep and in groups. Caladium bulbs also should be dug up in the fall and stored.
Most bulbs benefit from adding bone meal or bulb food when planting. There are many other types of summer bulbs and they are simple to plant and grow.
Check out your favorite nursery or garden section and try some summer bulbs this year.
Coontz is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
