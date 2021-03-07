Four area high school students will receive awards Monday for their accomplishments in agriculture.
The FFA and 4-H students will receive their awards, sponsored by the Enid News & Eagle, before Monday’s premium sale capping the 87th annual Northwest District Junior Livestock Show. The awards presentation will begin at 6:20 p.m. in Chisholm Trail Pavilion, with the premium sale beginning at 6:45 p.m.
Joel Pecha, of Timberlake FFA, will receive the award as the top FFA student. Caitlyn Mack, of Drummond FFA, will receive the runner-up award.
The top 4-H students are Madison Nickels, Enid Cloverleaf 4-H, and Ethan Haggard, of Kremlin-Hillsdale 4-H.
Joel Pecha
“Growing up in a rural, agricultural-based community, I have been around agriculture and livestock my entire life,” Pecha wrote in information provided with his award application. “I am a 7th generation farmer/rancher; therefore, it was impossible to stray away from an organization that has been so influential to my family and way of life.”
He has been on the Timberlake FFA officer team for four years — serving as sentinel, treasurer and two years as president. He has participated in Washington Leadership Conference, COLT Conference and Oklahoma FFA Alumni Leadership Camp. He also earned the State FFA Degree.
“Through 4-H and FFA, livestock shows have become a part of my life,” Pecha said. “I showed my first heifer, at the age of 10 at our local livestock show. I have had the opportunity to compete at several shows on the local, county, state and national level. Being involved in the livestock and agriculture industry has taught me skills, including responsibility, hard work and perseverance, which are three qualities I believe are needed for the ‘real world’ and life in general.”
Livestock showing was just the start of his involvement in FFA.
“Since enrolling into FFA my 8th grade year, I have become involved in many activities other than livestock showing, such as livestock judging, public speaking, opening ceremonies,and attending numerous leadership camps and conferences,” he said.
“By being a part of the FFA, I have been able to network with others and will be able to continue those relationships throughout my high school career, college and even my future career. Even though my time in the blue jacket is coming to an end, FFA will always be a part of who I am.”
Caitlyn Mack
“Agriculture runs deep in my family and in myself; therefore, being a part of Ag-Ed and the FFA is a no brainer,” Mack said. “Soon after joining the FFA, I took advantage of becoming a part of the leadership team where I have held the office of sentinel, and then president for past three years.”
She has participated in Colt Conference, Made for Excellence and Advanced Leadership Development each year, along with attending alumni camp for four years. I have competed at various levels in Career Development Events such as public speaking, livestock judging, agronomy, meat judging and archery.
“With my Supervised Agricultural Experience, I have been fortunate enough to win two state proficiency awards and place third in one state proficiency area,” Mack said.
“My SAE consists of 227 acres which I have produced wheat, milo and canola through conventional and no-till methods. Along with crops, I have a successful diversified livestock operation where I have 13 breeding ewes, one ram, 13 feeder lambs, 15 cows, six native calves, seven native steers, three show goats and one show steer.”
Mack said she wants to pass on what she’s learned to others.
“I strongly believe others learn by example, and I am dedicated to setting a good example for the younger generation of FFA members,” she said. “I have had the opportunity to help individuals with their livestock showing projects by working with them on nutrition, animal care and exhibiting the animal.”
Mack said she wants to establish a $500 scholarship for a graduating Drummond FFA senior who exhibits superior leadership skills and maintains a quality SAE project. Another goals “is to become an integral part in promoting agriculture to future generations. I want to positively impact younger generations on the importance of ag-ed and the FFA organization. Promoting the importance of agriculture is vital to the industry.”
She plans to attend Oklahoma State University majoring in agriculture education or health sciences.
“Once I complete my degrees, I will be able to utilize my agricultural education and farming skills to be a well-established local educator as well as a farmer/rancher with quality crops and livestock,” she said.
Madison Nickels
Nickels is a sophomore at Enid High School and a seven-year member of 4-H. Her project areas include Fabrics and Fashion, Food Science, Health and Community Service.
She is a Level 1 state project winner in Fabrics and Fashions and a Level 2 state project winner in Advanced Family and Consumer Sciences.
Nickels currently serves on the State 4-H Council as a west district state representative, is a state 4-H Ambassador, a state 4-H Healthy Living Ambassador, Garfield County Recreation Leader and her club president.
In 2020, she was inducted into the Oklahoma 4-H Key Club.
With her fabric project, Nickels organized a service project sewing cool-ties and making paracord survival bracelets for military troops and has sent 400 cool-ties and 245 survival bracelets for care packages. She also has worked on the Healthy Living team creating newsletters and tips to help families stay healthy and active while remaining safe.
Nickels is a member of the Enid High tennis team and in the concert choir. Her parents are James and Jessica Nickels, of Enid, and she has one sister, Bailey.
Ethan Haggard
Haggard is a six-year member of Garfield County 4-H. He is a junior at Kremlin-Hillsdale High School, where he is involved in academic bowl, band, baseball, basketball, cross country, FFA and National Honor Society.
During his 4-H career, his main project areas have been Science and Technology, Citizenship and Leadership. He has taught and assisted with 67 workshops reaching 1,499 youth and adults on the local, county, district and state levels.
He has served on leadership teams in his local club, county, district and state, and is currently serving as his local club secretary, Garfield County president and Oklahoma state secretary.
In his Science and Technology project, Haggard has taught numerous science club and robotics club meetings, exhibited items in the Garfield County Fair, held working exhibit at county and state fairs, and has competed in numerous district and state robotics contests.
His favorite 4-H event is serving as the science club leader and getting to teach kids that science is important and how to always have fun.
He is the son of Tim and Earla Haggard and has one sister, Natalie.
