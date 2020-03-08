Four area high school students will receive awards Monday for their accomplishments in agriculture.
The FFA and 4-H students will receive their awards, sponsored by the Enid News & Eagle, before Monday’s premium sale capping the 86th annual Northwest District Junior Livestock Show. The awards presentation will begin at 6:20 p.m. in Chisholm Trail Pavilion, with the premium sale beginning at 6:45 p.m.
Blake Failes, of Cherokee FFA, will receive the award as the top FFA student. Jentry Squires, of Kingfisher FFA, will receive the runner-up award.
The top 4-H students are Bailey Hoeltzel, Kremlin-Hillsdale 4-H, and Morgan Meyer, Oklahoma Bible Academy 4-H.
Blake Failes
“My ag-ed and FFA experiences have been the most influential experiences of my life,” Failes wrote in information provided with his award application. “When I enrolled in agriculture explorations and joined FFA in eighth grade, I had no idea what would follow. ... because of my involvement in ag-ed and FFA, I have pushed beyond what I ever imagined I could.”
He has held leadership positions in Cherokee FFA, including sentinel, secretary and president.
“I was also pushed out of my comfort zone and into CDE competitions as a freshman, and I especially liked Animal Science Quiz Bowl,” he said. “I became a leader who encouraged others to find their niche and to get involved with all that FFA has to offer. My best memories from this year were making the Tulsa State Fair premium sale with my lamb and traveling to the Denver National Western Livestock Show. Yet, the most significant moment happened when I discovered that FFA would be my thing.”
In his sophomore year, a major undertaking was entering the state proficiency contest. He ended up second place with his diversified agriculture proficiency.
“The last two years have flown by and brought innumerable opportunities,” he said. “This is my second year to serve as our chapter’s president. One of the challenges I have faced is encouraging younger members to participate in activities. After being selected as the state champion with my proficiency last year, I attended the National FFA Convention as a national finalist. I have also served on the Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture’s Youth Council, where I met a number of leaders in the agriculture industry.”
Failes said he has learned invaluable lessons and made memories along the way. He said he hoped he has pushed others along the way to learn that FFA is more than “sows, plows and cows.”
Jentry Squires
“My FFA experience started long before I could zip up my own corduroy in eighth grade,” Jenlink wrote. “Growing up the daughter and granddaughter of agricultural education teachers, it did not take long for my family to instill in me a passion for livestock and the agricultural industry. My fondest childhood memories all took place in livestock barns, the ag room and even the greenhouse with my brothers, parents and grandparents.”
Squires said her agricultural background drove her to attend leadership camps, as well as present speeches, which laid the framework for her to pursue further successes in the National FFA Organization and the livestock industry as a whole. She has competed in more than 70 contests since her Discovery FFA year, in such Career Development Events such as livestock evaluation, agricultural communications, marketing plan and veterinary science.
“Today, my agricultural experience consists mainly of caring for livestock, building my agribusiness, engaging in non-cash exchanges and continuing agriscience research to allow monarch populations to flourish,” she said. “To expand my knowledge and networking skills in agriculture I sought out ways to be involved beyond the classroom or competitive arena. I currently serve on the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry’s Agri-cultural Youth Council and the American Farmers and Ranchers Youth Advisory Council. These opportunities have allowed me to network with industry professionals across Oklahoma agriculture and gain important and new knowledge which can assist growing my supervised agricultural experience.”
Her experiences have led her to pursue being a part of the Butler Community College livestock evaluation team while obtaining an agriculture-related major, agricultural communications-animal science degree or an agribusiness degree with a prelaw option.
“Regardless of the technicalities of my education, I hope to continue my work within agriculture throughout my career and livelihood,” she said. “Most importantly, though, I intend to raise my future children in the industry, so that it may teach them the same valuable lessons in life that it has already impressed upon me.”
Bailey Hoeltzel
Hoeltzel is a junior at Kremlin-Hillsdale. He has been involved in 4-H for nine years as a member of Garfield County and Kremlin-Hillsdale 4-H. His main 4-H project area is science and technology. He has been a top three finalist award winner in the state with his project work for the last three years.
Hoeltzel has participated in many citizenship and community service projects. Some of the most meaningful to him are Trick or Treat for Cans for the food bank, providing Thanksgiving baskets to needy families, and ringing the bells for Salvation Army.
He has learned some strong leadership skills serving as a 4-H officer on the local, county and district levels. He has been a delegate to Denver National Round-Up and will be a delegate to Citizenship Washington Focus this summer. He was inducted into Oklahoma Key Club in 2018. He is a co-teen leader of the Garfield County Robotics Team and Science Club.
He is the son of Justin and Samantha Hoeltzel.
Morgan Meyer
Meyer is a junior at Oklahoma Bible Academy and a nine-year member of 4-H. His project areas include agriculture, beef and shooting sports. He has been a state 4-H Record Book finalist in agriculture for three years.
He currently serves as vice president in the North Region of the West District, Garfield County vice president and OBA club president. He has been a delegate to National 4-H Congress in Atlanta and Denver National Western Roundup. In 2019, he was inducted into Oklahoma 4-H Key Club.
Wheat production, livestock showing and his cow/calf operation are part of his projects. He has entered the state 4-H wheat quality show for the past eight years. His showing projects include steers and horses. In the show ring, he exhibited the reserve grand champion steer at Northwest District Junior Livestock show in 2016. He recently re-established the Garfield County 4-H Horse Club, which was dormant for several years.
Meyer has been active in several community service projects, including meal packaging for Stamp Out Starvation, Salvation Army bell ringing and gathering canned food items for the local food pantries. He has helped coordinate the packaging of over 296,000 meals for Stamp Out Starvation.
His parents are Matt and Lara Meyer, of Nash.
