By Enid News & Eagle
Four area high school students will receive awards Monday for their accomplishments in agriculture.
The FFA and 4-H students will receive their awards, sponsored by the Enid News & Eagle, before Monday’s premium sale capping the 88th annual Northwest District Junior Livestock Show. The awards presentation will begin at 6:15 p.m. in Chisholm Trail Pavilion, with the premium sale beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Macy Koch, of Perry FFA, will receive the award as the top FFA student. Baylee Brown, of Mulhall-Orlando FFA, will receive the runner-up award.
The top 4-H students are Summer Prince, of Garber 4-H, and Wyatt Hood, of Guthrie 4-H.
Macy Koch
“My agricultural involvement began like many of my peers in Northwest Oklahoma, growing up on my family’s farm,” Koch wrote in information provided with her award application. “My family runs a small cow/calf operation and grows native grasses for hay production. I, however, chose to diversify and added goats into the mix.”
She began exhibiting market goats as a 4-H member.
“Fast forward to the eighth grade and an opportunity to trade my green and white for a blue and gold corduroy jacket,” she said.” With this change, came even more opportunities not only related to raising and showing goats, but also in expanding my network, leadership skills and love for agriculture.”
As a member of Perry FFA Chapter, she has been involved in competitive events, leadership events and community outreach activities. She was named third-high individual at the state dairy judging contest and fourth-place winner in the animal science public speaking division at the state speech contest.
“As a leader in the Perry FFA Chapter, I have taken part in leadership programs, including Oklahoma Leadership Conference, Oklahoma Youth Leading Agriculture and ODAFF’s Agricultural Youth Council,” she said. “These programs equipped me with skills and knowledge I could take back to my FFA chapter and local community as a young leader, as well as carry with me into my future endeavors.
“One of my favorite parts of being a member of the Perry FFA Chapter has been the numerous opportunities to give back to my community like working at Operation Blessing, the community food pantry, and annual days of service. These activities provide an opportunity to give back to my hometown and the people who support many of the programs I take part in.”
Her direct engagement in production agriculture began when she acquired my first two breeding does. From there, she grew her operation by incorporating practices like artificial insemination and embryo transfer to produce higher-quality offspring.
“Each year, I exhibit kids I have raised and sell others to youth exhibitors across the state,” Koch said. “I have been fortunate to experience success at many levels, including the Northwest District Junior Livestock Show, the Oklahoma Youth Expo and the Tulsa State Fair. “
She was the state winner in the goat production proficiency area at the Oklahoma FFA Convention in 2021.
“Throughout the last four and a half years, the miles and memories have been numerous,” Koch said. “As my time in the blue and gold nears its end, I am confident in my ability to promote the agricultural industry and the ongoing efforts to provide the world with safe and abundant food, shelter and clothing. It is up to my generation to promote and strengthen agriculture and its message.”
Baylee Brown
“As a shy and quiet eighth-grader I was very reluctant to being an active FFA member and did not want to do anything that was outside of my comfort zone,” Brown said. “That year with much persuasion from my parents and Ag teacher Mr. Johnson, I gave my first speech, judged livestock and attended Made for Excellence Leadership Conference, Big 3 Field Days and State Convention.”
The next year her livestock judging team won many contests. She also placed second at the State FFA Greenhand Quiz competition.
The following year, her livestock judging team was the reserve overall junior FFA team at Big 3 Field Days, she placed second at the state AFR speech contest,served as the Mulhall-Orlando chapter reporter and won the State FFA Reporter’s Book Contest.
Later, she served as chapter president, and won the state livestock judging contest, placed third at the National Livestock Judging Contest, was state winner with her swine production proficiency application, state runner-up with her AgriScience Fair project, attended Oklahoma Leadership Conference and attended the Future Agriculture Education Teacher Academy (FAETA).
“This year was one of the most impacting, as it helped me to make some important decisions about my future career goals,” Brown said. “After teaching a lesson to FFA students at the FAETA I realized that I want to share my passion for the agriculture industry and work as an ag teacher to help students develop work ethic, a competitive drive, leadership skills and character traits just like my teachers have done for me. As a senior I am no longer the same shy and quiet girl that joined FFA in the eighth grade.
“I am serving as my chapter president for a second term, continuing with livestock judging, giving speeches, farrowing and showing pigs and loving every last minute I have as an FFA member. After graduation I plan to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College and be on the livestock judging team. I will complete my education at OSU with a degree in agriculture education and compete on the livestock judging team. I look forward to my future career path in which I can work for the FFA organization and give back to something that has so drastically changed my life.”
Summer Prince
Prince is an 8-year member of Garber 4-H Club in Garfield County.
She currently serves as Garfield County 4-H president and is on the State 4-H Council as the West District representative. She also is a State 4-H Ambassador and Healthy Living Ambassador.
Prince’s 4-H projects have reached into the lives of many and include swine, fabrics and fashion, and citizenship. She was a state project winner in the swine project area. She has started a community service project to go along with her fabric and fashions project in which she makes pillow cases and collects toiletry and personal item donations to to give to the youth shelter. This project allows the youth who enter the shelter to have their own items and a pillowcase that they can use as a bag when they move to the next place as well as a pillowcase to call their own.
“Summer is a great role model to younger 4-H members,” said Becky Buller, OSU Extension administrative support specialist. “She shares her passion in the swine project with them and teaches them how to be better in the show ring. She is always willing to step up and help when needed. Summer is very active in her school. She is on the softball team, an honor student and a cheerleader.”
She is the daughter of Tim and Sasha Prince, of Garber.
Wyatt Hood
Hood has been a member of the Guthrie 4-H Club in Logan County for nine years. He is a senior at Classen School of Advanced Studies.
He has held several offices in his local club, including serving as president for six years. He also has been a teen mentor. He is the son of Randy and Susan Hood, of Guthrie.
“4-H has taught me leadership and responsibility at the same time,” Hood said. “My 4-H experiences through agriculture, forestry, wildlife, soil and conservation will help me to continue to manage my family’s cattle farm and strengthen the land.”
Hood said the biggest influence 4-H has had on his life is the support he received. “I have always felt included, supported and encouraged,” he said.
Hood has received many awards through his 4-H projects in natural resources, beef/soil conservation and leadership/citizenship. In addition, he was elected Oklahoma lieutenant governor for Youth and Government (YAG) his senior year. He was nominated as Supreme Court Justice at Oklahoma Boys State, and at YAG nationals received the top proposal (20 awarded out of 750).
