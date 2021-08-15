This summer, most of Oklahoma has been blessed with ample rainfall. My discussions with cattle producers at the recent Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association Convention focused on rainfall and just how much forage has been produced this year.
Rainfall can be such a blessing in a state that is all to familiar with drought. As the calendar rolls into August, producers may be considering fall and winter supplementation needs to complement summer forage growth.
As always, feed prices are high and I know some producers are looking into options to reduce feed cost. Stockpiling Bermuda is one way to extend the grazing season to reduce both supplement and hay use.
Stockpiling Bermuda is a very common practice in eastern Oklahoma to extend the grazing season, but I think with the possibility for increased rainfall in August and September, it might be a great practice to try in some areas of Northwest Oklahoma. To implement this strategy, producers should intensely graze or hay the field that will be fertilized in mid- to late-August. Depending on nitrogen availability in the soil, producers should plan to apply 50-100 pounds of nitrogen per acre.
With timely precipitation, producer should expect 1,500-2,500 additional pounds of forage produced. This forage should be allowed to grow, un-grazed through the fall for utilization in November and December. This is a time when most producers are starting to supplement and/or feed hay.
Stockpiled Bermuda is typically nutrient rich enough to adequately maintain a gestating cow through the grazing period.
Now I will admit that this practice is not as airtight for western Oklahoma producers. Rainfall can be hard to come by in August and September. I would never recommend fertilizing and planning to stockpile all Bermuda in a grazing system, but it could be a good risk management tool to consider for a portion of your Bermuda to reduce feed costs. In the eastern part of the state, Oklahoma Experiment Stations have been working with Extension specialists to reduce hay feeding and supplementation costs by using stockpiling and other alternative grazing methods.
On the Cimarron Research Station in Perkins, 41 cows are maintained on 115 grazable acres. This particular station can handle cows during the summer but is definitely overstocked for winter grazing.
For this reason, it was a perfect place to implement intensive grazing practices to reduce supplement and hay costs. Cows grazed stockpiled Bermuda grass starting in November for 57 days. Stockpiling was then paired with strip grazing and limit grazing practices with wheat forage from early February through May. In one year using these practices, hay feeding was reduced from from 4.1 hay bales per cow to 1.6 hay bales per cow and supplementation reduced by 78%.
I have seen this system up close and feel there are some operations, even in western Oklahoma, that could implement one or more of these practices to make positive change on their operation.
Do you feel there are ways to make small changes in your operation to reduce feed costs? Stockpiling may not be for you. You may not even have Bermuda grass in your grazing system. That’s OK. The important thing is to think about how you can be more efficient. Even starting small and getting your hay tested is a great place to start. If you are interested in reducing feed costs, contact your local county OSU Extension office for assistance.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
