OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor has asked the Trump administration to declare the COVID-19 pandemic an “Act of God” in an attempt to protect the state’s oil producers.
In a letter to President Donald Trump, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he’s seeking the designation in an effort to protect the state’s oil producers who want to temporarily reduce or cease production “without fear of parties taking advantage of an opportunity to cancel leases as a result of the curtailment of production.”
The Republican said he wants Trump to declare the pandemic a “Force Majeure” for the narrow purpose of protecting producers.
“Oklahoma, like many other states, is living the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the near total disappearance of demand for oil and gas products as well as the imminent lack of available storage,” Stitt said. “We have seen evidence of this demand destruction, gross oversupply and lack of available storage in the recent market collapse — causing oil futures to close negative for the first time in recorded history.”
Stitt said over-production of oil continues to threaten the economy, and could lead to difficult decisions for producers with no place to store their product and no one to buy it.
“In this unprecedented time, we must continue to work strategically with our federal government to help our state’s public health and economy,” Stitt later said in a post on Facebook.
It wasn’t clear Monday if the Trump administration planned to adopt Stitt’s recommendation.
The Oklahoma chapter of National Association of Royalty Owners, which represents the interests of oil and gas royalty owners, said it was reviewing Stitt’s request Monday.
“The current market conditions and the actions taken are being contemplated by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission,” said Tina Bonner, president. “We have not taken a position on Gov. Stitt’s request at this time and have no further comment.”
Oklahoma Corporation Commission last week approved an emergency order to aid oil producers.
The state’s order says some production in Oklahoma could be deemed “economic waste.”
Producers who wanted the order said they could use it to shut in wells without losing leases due to non-production. Some lease agreements have a production requirement.
The temporary order, which is in effect until at least May 11, leaves it up to producers to decide whether they want to curtail production.
In a statement, Corporation Commissioner Dana Murphy said the emergency order was necessary because “the global energy landscape has been turned upside down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“While overproduction by Saudi Arabia and Russia has played a role in the collapse in oil prices, the far bigger factor is a drop in oil demand that only weeks ago would have been thought impossible,” she said. “There was no way for Oklahoma and other U.S. producers to anticipate and plan for up to 30 million barrels per day of consumption to disappear within just a few weeks.”
Murphy said no one understands the oil business better than Oklahoma’s operators.
“(The) action by the Commission gives those operators the freedom and flexibility they need to respond to market forces and decide what actions to take to survive,” she said.
Officials with Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma, which advocates for the state’s oil and natural gas producers, did not respond to requests for comment.
