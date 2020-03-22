The column I had submitted for this weekend was about Garfield County Master Gardeners’ spring workshop. Unfortunately, the event, like so many others, has been canceled.
As caution keeps us from gathering with our fellow gardening enthusiasts, we needn’t shut ourselves indoors and succumb to cabin fever. The onset of spring brings plenty to do outdoors where we can enjoy the sunshine and fresh air as we attend to the chores of preparation for a much-anticipated gardening season.
The Department of Horticulture & Landscape Architecture at Oklahoma State University offers plenty of tips for those ready to get started this month. Here are just a few:
• Lawn and turf: Now is the time to attend to your cool-season lawns, such as fescue, bluegrass and ryegrass. Broadleaf weeds can easily be controlled at this time with post-season emergent broadleaf herbicides. As always, carefully read and follow the directions on the containers of all chemicals and wear appropriate clothing and protective gear. March is the second-best time of the year to seed or over-seed your cool-season turfgrass. Also, this month, put on the first of four yearly applications of fertilizer, with subsequent applications in May, October and November. Begin mowing cool-season grasses at 1.5 inches to 3.5 inches high. Mow or cut back liriope and other ornamental grasses before new growth begins.
• Flowers and vegetables: Divide and replant overcrowded summer and fall blooming perennials. Clean up your annual flower and vegetable planting beds and destroy winter weeds. Refrain from excessive walking and working in the beds when the soil and foliage are wet to avoid compacting the soil. Cool-season vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, carrots, lettuce, onions, peas, spinach, turnips, etc., should be planted right away, if you haven’t already done so. Be vigilant in watching for cutworms that will girdle your newly-planted vegetables during the first few weeks of establishment. Start warm-season vegetables indoors.
• Shrubs and roses: Prune spring-flowering plants, such as quince and forsythia, if needed, immediately following their bloom period. Most modern roses should be pruned annually. Most Oklahoma roses should not be pruned before March 15, as pruning tends to cause new growth, which often is killed by late spring freezes. Prune to maintain plant shape, remove dead or diseased wood (often dark or blackened canes). Long-handled pruning clippers (loppers) and hand clippers are needed for pruning roses. Hybrid tea roses usually require relatively severe pruning because of winterkill of the canes. In the spring, remove dead or diseased canes, then cut back remaining canes to six to twenty-four inches, depending on plant vigor and desired flowering. If only a few large flowers are preferred, prune the plants more severely. If a larger number of average-sized flowers are preferred, only a lighter pruning is necessary. Grandifloras, floribundas and polyanthas require less pruning: remove dead or diseased canes and shape the plant.
There is a wealth of gardening information to be found among many Oklahoma State University horticulture fact sheets, which are available at Garfield County OSU Extension Office at 316 E. Oxford in Enid as well as online through any search engine.
Vculek is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
