Howdy market watchers. So, August begins and with it some welcome cooler temperatures. An unusual combination for sure.
Locally, our best rain chances arrive Sunday and we sure need it. The 11- to 15-day weather models continue to support solid chances across the Midwest, while South Dakota experienced decent rainfall in the last several days. After weeks of heat advisories and curling leaves, the soybeans in particular are needing a drink.
Meanwhile, damage from major flooding across China continue to be assessed. China was back in the market this week for soybeans and remains a strong buyer of U.S. beef, up 266% versus year ago levels.
The Wheat Quality Council’s spring wheat tour this week made records for the lowest average yield since the tour began in 1992 at 29.1 bushels per acre in North Dakota. This was, however, slightly above USDA’s current estimates at 28.0 bpa versus the actual 5-year average yield of 46.6 bpa. Spring wheat is the source of high protein and protein levels are expected to be especially high this year given environmental stresses, but limited quantities. As results from the 3-day tour were reported, markets added value, though failing to get back to the July 19 high at $9.44½. The September front-month contract finished the week on a softer tone at $9.04, which was partially due to Friday being the last trading day of the month.
Overall, it was a quiet day in markets on low summer volume. The next couple weeks ahead of the USDA report on Aug. 12 likely are to see more activity return especially in the corn market, which continues to coil up around the $5.50 level. August often is a tough month for grains as wheat harvest finishes for the Northern Hemisphere, pollination finishing up for corn and ahead of row crop harvest. That is, of course, barring any major weather extremes. The EU Commission raised new crop estimates for wheat in the EU-27 to 127.7 million metric tons, over 10.0 MMT higher than last year. Exports estimates were left unchanged. While wheat yields have been firm in Russia, with 37% of the wheat crop harvested, reports are that yields are starting to slip as harvest progresses with USDA estimates that overall yields are expected to be down 1.7% versus last year.
Chicago and KC wheat contracts bounced off the 20-, 50-1 and 100-day moving average crossovers tested on Monday with an impressive 50-cent range from high to low. Friday’s overnight high at $6.79½ keeps the bullish trend intact, but traders should be cautious here as new highs recently have been followed by retrenchment before finding support and marching to yet another high. If you still are holding physical wheat, these are attractive levels to price cash wheat with combined storage and interest charges costing you between 5-7 cents per month. To capture the potential upside, consider buying December or March 2022 call options. If the market fails to spike higher, your “losses” are limited to the cost of the option (basically an insurance premium without using the insurance), which would anyway be your cost of storage and interest if you were holding the physical. This strategy does, however, eliminate the risk of significant losses if futures fall, as well as deterioration in the basis that can both be difficult to recover in a reasonable timeframe.
The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee decided to leave rates unchanged this week, continuing the accommodative the business environment that has helped fuel optimism and new records in the Dow and S&P 500. With concerns of the delta variant of COVID spreading, the inflation hype has been tamed somewhat as an overheating economy now sees the risk of restrictions on the horizon should cases continue to rise. As I see it, the major barometer for how the economy will finish the year stems from whether the back-to-school and return-to-work schedules for September hold true or are postponed.
Expanded federal unemployment programs and eviction moratoriums are coming to an end. I expect to see political capital spent in Washington to continue these programs, which will only kick the can of getting the economy back to work and the rental market back in check.
After last week’s surge in cattle futures that extended to new highs in the August feeder contract on Monday at $163.50, liquidation dominated the rest of the week closing below the 20-day moving average. Two gaps remain on the August feeder cattle chart, the first of which is between $156.975 and $157.325 and the next between $151.900 and $152.675. If we violate the $154.800 level, we likely are headed to fill that lower gap. As I announced more broadly this week, I am now offering Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) through Sidwell Insurance. LRP basically offers subsidized put options for calves under 600 pounds, steers and heifers between 600-900 pounds, fed cattle as well as unborn calves. Protection can be on a per head basis versus the 50,000-pound minimum on CME feeder cattle contracts and 40,000-pound contracts on fat cattle. The LRP product has specific ending dates, meaning that protection cannot be offset at any time other than the specified ending date that is one to two weeks before the corresponding futures contract expiration. Understanding both products, I believe the optimal solution is utilizing both LRP as well as the CME products. Clients are starting to buy cattle, so if you would like to find a Series 3 licensed commodity specialist who also understands insurance, give me a call to discuss a strategy for your operation. We can do either or both and I can help you compare the product pricing simultaneously to make an informed decision on the spot. August fats need to hold $121.20 or risk going lower.
If you haven’t already marked your calendar, I am hosting a grain and livestock market update focused on technicals at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Enid Brewing Company with special guest and fellow brewery owner Dave Toth, RJ O’Brien senior market insights analyst and technician, zooming in from Chicago. Drinks will be provided with dinner to order from our kitchen.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.