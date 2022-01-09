Howdy market watchers. Welcome to the 2022 edition of the Sidwell Strategies Weekly CommodityBuzz. Here we review price movements in ag and energy commodities, the overall economy and outlook for both.
It was a volatile first week of the new year with plenty of active sellers in the wheat market. A softer demand tone, with marketing year lows in U.S. wheat exports this week combined with bearish technicals, brought about a 62-cent high-low trading range closing the week 30 cents lower. Thursday’s close below the 100-day moving average and overnight selling Friday looked to spell trouble for this market.
Strength in soybeans and corn helped spillover into the wheat market to bring futures back near the 100-day moving average at $7.76. After conflicting information recently, Russia finally this week set grain export quotas at expected levels, while Ukraine’s grain exports likely are to be well above last year up until harvest. Wednesday’s USDA Winter Wheat Seedings report will bring fresh fodder for traders to digest and likely will dominate the wheat direction until after dormancy barring any major weather-related issues between now and then. Cold temperatures amid dry conditions are definitely not doing already poor conditions any favors, but winterkill is too early to call in most areas. As my dad always said, wheat has nine lives.
I will say that any meaningful precipitation is going to make it difficult for this wheat market to recover if acres come at or above expectations. Average trade guesses are calling for 607,000 acres above last year for all wheat classes and 540,000 acres higher for hard red winter wheat, representing over 70% of total acres. The next best chances of moisture are shown at the end of next week, but not holding my breath. July new crop wheat futures closed the week at $7.75½ above the 100-day moving average. A close below $7.66 on July futures could spell trouble for a wheat recovery.
The corn and soybean markets danced to a different beat this week with South America dryness continuing to see yield forecasts drop among several major private firm estimates. The latest reductions could see Brazil’s soybean crop 13 million metric tonnes below current USDA levels. With extreme heat in Argentina likely to reduce soybean yields there as well, global ending stocks could drop between 15-20 million metric tonnes from last year. March soybeans pushed above $14.00 on Friday to close the week just above $14.10. This left November new crop soybeans futures at $13.21¾. While there are some rains in the forecast that could interrupt harvest, the yield impact is past recovery.
Funds have continued to add longs in corn with the net position nearing a record long. The corn market looks poised for more upside.
For insights on 2022 Grain Marketing Strategies and Outlook, join Sidwell Strategies at Enid Brewing Company at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Locally brewed craft beer and other beverages, as well as a farm-to-table food menu, will be available to order. We are a family-friendly venue, so bring the family. We also will have a representative from RJ O’Brien Financial in Chicago to discuss Structured Products offered by Enterprise Grain that help producers achieve a higher average market price for wheat, corn, milo and soybeans while keeping delivery options open. In other words, you can contract futures without margin calls while still keeping your delivery points open.
On Friday and Saturday, join us at the Enid AgriFest Farm Show to discuss further ideas and see what our sister companies, including Enterprise Grain, Sidwell Seed and 81 Feed & Seed, have to offer on seed, chemical, fertilizer and feed products.
The first trading week of the year faced several economic headwinds. Fed minutes from the December meeting were published confirming a more hawkish policy shift ahead. The first jobs report of the year showed nonfarm payrolls in December were far fewer than expected, although the unemployment rate dropped more than expected to 3.9%. However, this also can be due to a lower participation rate. Wages increased more than expected, up 4.7% year-over-year, but this is also signs of inflationary pressures that could lead to slower hiring. There will be plenty of interpretation to data as another year gets underway in the backdrop of surging Omicron cases. The debate over workplace vaccine requirements or testing is soon to be decided by the Supreme Court, which has been a major source of uncertainty for companies with more than 100 employees.
Such concerns pressured the cattle markets this week, with feeders gapping lower on Tuesday. The large rally in grains on Tuesday and COVID issues in packing plants are headwinds for this market. The gap on May feeders and forward months filled on Thursday and Friday. Watch this next week’s grain report and any COVID issues slowing down packing plants for directional outlook for cattle.
If you’re looking for downside protection while keeping the upside open, which I do advise, consider LRP, which I also offer through insurance, in addition to puts and hedges is a great way to protect downside for less premium. It is basically a subsidized put option, but there are other differences as well including the ability to pay the premium after the coverage expires instead of upfront. If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts also are available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
