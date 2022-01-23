Dry conditions in Oklahoma do not inspire many farmers to look past the current wheat crop that is struggling to grow across the state.
However, the cost of inputs will play a major role in crop selection for the coming year. A major advantage soybeans have over other crops is the ability to fix nitrogen. Producers looking to lower their nitrogen costs will be keen to add soybean to their rotation to assist with cash flow.
Early pricing programs on seed look to be similar in cost to previous years, so this is a viable crop option right now. Good managers need to consider access to chemical and secure inputs prior to the growing season.
Otherwise, chemical may not be available or affordable when it is needed. Commodity prices are in a much better position for producers than they have been in the recent past and price risk management will be a key to success.
Contracting and hedging will ensure that early season expectations are kept throughout the year, especially when dealing with high input costs. November 2022 contract beans are valued over $13.00/bushel, giving many farmers the opportunity to price cash beans above $12.50/bushel. Current moisture outlook is not favorable for early season Oklahoma beans, as above normal temps and below normal rainfall is expected through April. Producers need to remain flexible in their planting decisions by moving planting back to wait for rains if necessary or consider grain sorghum or sesame as alternatives if moisture remains scarce.
Soybeans likely will fill a major double crop role as well. Weather outlooks to June and July obviously have a hefty amount of error associated with them, so flexibility remains key again. It is important to remember that if a wheat crop fails, there could be a substantial amount of residual nitrogen available in the soil. Oklahoma beans do not respond favorably to preplant nitrogen and remain vegetative under high-nitrogen environments, which will hamper yield. Another crop may need to be considered if a soil test shows high levels of N at planting due to failed crops.
In 2019 the average U.S. farm price for soybeans was $8.57/bushel in 2020 it was $10.80/bushel and for 2021 it is forecast to be $12.10/bushel. The recent price rallies in corn and hard red wheat markets have reduced the price gap between the commodities. There are many good growing options and price parity should mute some of the excitement for soybeans. Hopefully, this will allow price volatility to reduce as the growing season approaches. Beginning stocks will not be unmanageable for 2022 but have increased over year-ago levels. If demand remains strong and prices are supported, soybeans will continue to compete for over 85 million acres as we approach the planting season.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area ag economics specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.