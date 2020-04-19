Soybeans will be an important crop for Oklahoma producers in 2020. Grain prices are very different than they were last year, and demand outlook is bleaker.
However, these are things that producers cannot control. They must look past this and focus on what their skill sets can manage.
The cost to produce soybeans will include the burn-down herbicide, seed, rent, crop insurance, phosphorus fertilizer, planting and harvest costs. Excluding planting and harvesting, those costs could total $170. One unit of seed, or 140,000 seeds, can cost from $55-$65 depending on what technology traits are included. Inoculant, fungicide and insecticide treatments can cost another $10/unit. Herbicide programs and fertility requirements will change this number significantly on a producer basis. With that in mind, it is not uncommon to have a burn-down herbicide application and another herbicide treatment with the pre-emerge herbicide. To cover $170, producers will need to raise 21.5 bushels/acre. Of course, this is dependent on a $7.90/bushel selling price at harvest.
Some producers may consider custom planting and harvesting if they do not own the required equipment to produce soybeans. Those costs could climb above $50 per acre depending on the custom applicator. All costs included, a yield above 28 bushels/acre will be required to breakeven.
Without price protection, a producer is open to market risk. New crop beans are currently bid at $8.65/bushel. Basis bids vary based on location, but assuming 75 cents for basis gives a cash price of $7.90/bushel. A November put option with a strike price of $8.60 costs 36 cents and would guarantee a producer a futures price of $8.24/bushel. Using current basis values, this results in a cash price of $7.49/bushel. With this price risk strategy, breakeven yield is increased by one bushel to 29 bushels/acre if prices fall below the protected price. If prices increase, a producer is able to capture that price movement.
If there is average to above-average rainfall, it should be possible to breakeven. The five-year average yield from 2014-2018 in the north-central district of Oklahoma is 29 bushels/acre. However, in a dry year it will be difficult. This breakeven yield commands fertile soil to be successful. Be careful planting on low pH soils or ground that lacks fertility. Everything must be in good order for a chance to succeed.
If you would like more information on budgeting or growing soybeans, please contact your local county extension educator. Enterprise budgeting software is available to producers so individual costs and production goals can be used. This will assist producers in adopting new enterprises on their operations.
