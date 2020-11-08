I recently went on a hiking trip with my husband to the desert near Green River, Utah. We explored this area for three days, slept in a tent, saw approximately seven people and had zero cell service — it was glorious. So instead of my typical educational article, this month I thought I would let you in on one of the Zook Adventures of 2020 with a little agriculture dabbled in.
Utah is one of our favorite places to visit, and we decided our third trip would be to an area called the San Rafael Swell, which is in the lesser known area north of Canyonlands National Park.
One of our favorite parts about Utah is the slot canyons, and this area did not disappoint. It’s hard to describe hiking in a slot that is 3 feet wide and 300 feet deep. The hiking is more climbing through the slot, but the challenge is so fun. Take my word for it that the pictures are fantastic.
Another highlight of our trip was viewing some ancient rock art. Utah is rich in pictographs, and we hadn’t been able to view anything like this on previous trips. This hike took us down 500 feet in elevation into an area called Horseshoe Canyon. Here we got to view four sets of paintings made by people who dwelled in the area thousands of years ago. This rock art included the Great Gallery, one of the best-preserved sites of its kind in North America.
Our trip couldn’t have been complete without a little misinterpretation of the map. We didn’t necessarily get lost, but let’s just say our intended destination for the day wasn’t as clear as previously expected. In our defense, general maps are available for the area, but the real details come from books and blogs where people track their hikes and report what they see. It wasn’t a huge loss, but we did have to descend back down the 700-foot rock formation of the Swell. In these situations, I have found it’s important to focus on the view rather than your how badly your knees hurt from the descent. I always say that going down can be just as challenging as the trip up.
All these experiences led to a wonderful trip and reprieve from the day-to-day. Some readers may wonder why we enjoy hiking in the desert. Rocks, sand and sagebrush — what is there to love? My personal experience hiking for 30 miles with 30 pounds on my back in the pouring rain of Arkansas has made me a lover of the desert — but that’s another story for another day. Honestly, the desert fascinates me from the agriculture perspective.
Most of the areas we have visited in Utah are operated by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). In fact, 75% of Utah is owned and managed by the state or federal government in one way or another. Many of the areas we have hiked are very desolate but are still grazed with cattle or sheep. As a livestock specialist, it’s amazing to me how well cattle subsist in areas with so little vegetation. The cattle we saw on our recent trip were grazing very thin stands of some sort of sagebrush and a little grass but still seemed to be in decent body condition. I assume stocking rates are very low to correspond with 8-10 inches of annual rainfall. I also would bet one of the most important things for cattle producers in that area is the selection of livestock able to handle the extreme environment.
No matter the area we visit, it’s interesting to see ag in a different scale. As a family that has always been focused on agriculture, we can’t help but notice and discuss things we see from our perspective. One thing we notice is that even though the landscape changes, the people are generally the same. Every ag producer, big or small, puts their boots on one foot at a time each morning pondering the to-do list for the day.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
