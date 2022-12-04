By Breya Beck
Makinze Smith is 2022-23 Waynoka FFA vice president.
A junior, she is the daughter of Matthew and Savannah Smith. She has been in the FFA for four years. She started in 4-H raising, judging and showing livestock. Her SAE projects are meat and show goat production.
Outside of FFA, Smith enjoys playing softball, umpiring games and shooting her bow. Her favorite thing about FFA is all the experiences she has had along the way while meeting other FFA members from all over the state.
From a younger age she looked up to her older cousins watching what they accomplished in the FFA and how it changed their lives. She wanted to be active in FFA while setting and accomplishing her own goals. After she graduates High school, she plans to attend college and get a bachelor’s degree in forensics science.
Contest winners
On Nov. 17, Kennedy Zook and Tayen Redgate competed at the Northwest Division AFR speech contest. Zook placed first in the ag policy senior category and Redgate placed third in the agribusiness senior category. Zook advanced to compete in the state speech contest.
On Nov. 18, Hunter Durkee, Tayen Redgate and Breya Beck competed at the third annual Cuts Livestock Judging Contest. The team placed third overall and second in reasons in the senior FFA division. Individually, Durkee placed fourth overall, Redgate placed 13th overall, and Beck placed 20th overall.
