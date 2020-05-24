By Dana Zook
Biosecurity is a big scientific word that is more present in our lives these days due to COVID-19.
A recent producer question brought biosecurity back down to earth as a daily topic within the beef industry. The question dealt with the necessary biosecurity steps of introducing newly purchased pregnant heifers into his current herd. That got me thinking about the general guidelines of biosecurity within the beef industry and how being biosecure is not often second nature to many producers. It’s a fact, it is easier in the near term to ignore biosecurity and proceed with our plans but a few simple steps can prevent the spread of disease in the future.
Let’s start at the beginning by addressing the definition of biosecurity. According to Oklahoma Beef Quality Assurance Manual, biosecurity is a practice designed to prevent the spread of disease by minimizing the movement of biologic organisms onto and within your operation. Due to the complexity of our industry, this can be challenging. When new stock is purchased, what should be done to preserve biosecurity on our operation?
To build the ground work for biosecurity, producers should develop and maintain a good relationship with a local licensed veterinarian. Besides being trained to perform medical interventions on livestock, they also are a good source of advice when it comes to vaccinations and local biosecurity concerns.
Your consulting veterinarian should be on the “first call list” when planning to purchase new livestock. They could perform a health exam and depending on the source of the new livestock, they could provide advice on additional vaccines or treatments that might be needed. In a situation where producers plan to purchase livestock, vaccination records should be obtained in advance in order to plan for necessary vaccinations.
A key step in biosecurity is separation and quarantine. Newly purchased livestock should be kept separate with no contact from the rest of the herd for at least 21 days. This period of separation will give the owner time to observe the animals for any sign of abnormal health issues or behaviors. During this time, new stock should be brought up to current status on the health program that is used for the rest of the herd. Work with your vet to determine the best treatment for any sick animals that may show up during this time.
Here are some examples where separation or quarantine of livestock would be beneficial to preserve biosecurity on a farm or ranching operation:
• A newly purchased breeding bull.
• A group of bred heifers.
• Any animal that has been to a show or exhibition.
• A purchased steer you intend to finish out for slaughter.
• A group of heavy bred cows from a local livestock market.
In all of these examples, the livestock in question may have been exposed to other animals with a disease status that is inferior to their own. Keep in mind, whenever animals are comingled or have the opportunity to touch noses, biosecurity may have been compromised and separation procedures should be instituted. With luck, the 21-day separation will not present any illness that needs to be addressed and they can be comingled with the rest of the herd.
This article is beef focused but the ideas presented can apply whether you any livestock species: sheep, goats, chickens, show stock. Operations big and small should take steps to preserve the biosecurity status of their animals. If you have other questions about biosecurity, contact your local Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Educator or local livestock veterinarian for more information.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
