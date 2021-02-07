Howdy market watchers. February is here and the cold is coming with it.
Punxsutawney Phil did indeed see his shadow this week, suggesting six more weeks of winter ahead. Although he is only about 40% accurate, he is spot on for next week when temps are expected to dip into the lower double digits with wind chills below zero. It will be a good day to light the fire and watch some football on Super Bowl Sunday. We will see what that Brady has to offer up wearing a different team’s jersey.
Silver was indeed up, up and away early this week as the talk of the Reddit community to start the week. Silver bars and coin distributors were overwhelmed and had to shut down due to a surge of online ordering. Silver futures surged on Monday before reversing on Tuesday and then stabilizing by Friday. Despite the pullback, this market still has potential to move higher with more stimulus on the way.
President Joe Biden this week cleared up the surprise pause in CFAP 3.0 payments to farmers, announcing that these funds will be diverted to climate change initiatives and other stimulus instead.
As we have addressed in previous columns, the next four years in agriculture policy are going to focus much more on the industry’s impact on the environment. However, this is not just doom and gloom of more regulation as there are significant opportunities for producers willing to consider the various ways to generate sellable carbon credits on your farm. There is meat on this bone. The private sector already is mobilizing, and we expect to see more from the USDA on this front as well as Secretary Vilsack unveiled in part this week in his eight priorities for the department.
Despite Republican resistance to the size of the $1.9 trillion stimulus, it looks as if President Biden and the Democrat majority in the House and the Senate with the vice president’s tie-breaking vote will push this through, although likely without the $15 minimum wage. Improving prospects of the larger federal stimulus package helped equity markets with the S&P 500 making another record high Friday, rallying nearly 5% in its best week since November. Crude oil prices also surged this week up more than $5 per barrel to January 2020 highs, as did natural gas with the upcoming cold weather. The U.S. dollar this week also pushed higher before softening on Friday.
Despite that push, cotton futures broke out Thursday rallying to nearly 81.30 U.S. cents per pound supported by strength in equities and hope that stimulus will help increase domestic demand, while exports remain firm and concerns over production. Cumulative exports for 2020-21 exceed the five-year average and are the highest since 2010-11. Export sales have reached 91% of USDA’s estimate versus the five-year average at 77%. This is welcome news for producers looking to plant cotton as the new crop December futures start pricing in the need to buy acres in competition with other crops. Above this 80-cent level may be a good area to buy put options while leaving the upside open.
While corn futures made new recent highs, the soybean and wheat market continued to trade right around the 20-day moving average awaiting direction from the upcoming USDA reports. Export sales were at the top end of expectations, especially for corn reflecting the recent massive purchases by China. Having said this, markets have remained relatively quiet with rains in South America calming previous dryness concerns. However, updates from Brazil this week revealed soybean harvest is significantly behind last year, as well as the average as is second crop corn planting, while first crop harvest is in line with last year and ahead of the average. Until we get closer to the U.S. planting season, this second crop safrinha corn planting progress will be the focus of the corn market as will China buying. Surveys by Farm Futures magazine this week reported that an estimated 94.7 million acres of corn will be planted, up 3.9 million from last year and the highest since 2013.
Soybean acres, on the other hand, increased to 84.5 million acres from 83.1 million last year. We expect soybean acreage to rise, but much will depend on weather and soybean prices and where insurance prices are set.
Spring wheat area was slightly higher and prices will have to increase to win additional acres in the north. Wheat prices continued to consolidate this week with Friday’s firmer tone in part supported by Russia’s added revisions to export restrictions on wheat and other grains. Fixed export tariffs were originally imposed that start on Feb. 15 through June 1. Beginning on April 1, that was previously scheduled for June, an export tax formula will be implemented that will be set at 70% of the different between the base price and $200 per ton. We likely will see this change again as inflation and economic recovery evolve. At this point, it seems the main driver of a renewed bullish undertone in the grains will be export demand largely from China, Brazil second crop corn planting progress, the battle for acres between corn, beans and spring wheat in the U.S. and weather leading up to the U.S. planting season.
That is largely my response when people ask about the forward direction of the cattle market. Feed grains continue to be a challenge. We’ve witnessed good gains on wheat pasture this winter, which will mean heavy weights to be sold this March. With wheat prices remaining relatively attractive and lighter calves still expensive, we could see more producers opt to harvest versus graze out. This could make feeder cattle prices in April through May be firmer than what we see in February and March. Strong exports have added underlying support, but we expect feeders to remain volatile in the face of grain volatility. Live cattle futures remain a premium to cash and we will need continued supportive news to hold the premium.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.