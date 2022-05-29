By Candace Krebs
Joe Shirley grew his first seed wheat for an FFA project back in 1961. He’s seen droughts, short crops and elevated prices, but no year quite like this one.
“This is as bad as it gets in this part of the country,” he said during a wheat variety tour he hosted at his farm northwest of Alva.
The drought has cut his production by 60% at least, he predicted. Meanwhile, wheat prices have surged above $12 a bushel due to unprecedented geo-political and economic events including a serious pandemic that disrupted supply chains followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia and Ukraine together export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat. India, the world’s second-largest wheat producer behind China, recently banned exports to deal with extreme heat and drought conditions there.
With stocks shrinking, global supply chains in disarray and predictions for a hot, dry summer threatening the viability of summer crops, farmers in the area likely will have a strong incentive to plant wheat in the fall. But they won’t be able to do it if they can’t find seed.
As the wheat crop races toward what likely will be an earlier-than-normal harvest — the first cutting kicked off on May 18 in far southern Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Wheat Commission — it’s not clear how much the crop can recover, even with late May rains.
Oklahoma State University area extension agronomist Josh Bushong, who spent the last few weeks attending wheat plot tours and examining fields, is advising growers to get their seed lined up as early as possible.
“Seed wheat is going to be tight,” he told growers at one of his recent stops.
Where the wheat still is harvestable, high temperatures in May likely caused shriveled kernels and reduced test weights. The windiest April on record also made it difficult to apply herbicides in a timely fashion, which has increased weed pressure in many fields, he added.
To be sold as certified seed, wheat must meet minimal standards for quality and purity.
These days most farmers prefer to buy certified seed rather than save back and replant their own, said Brook Strader, who has continued a tradition of growing foundation seed on his grandad’s original “home place” west of Okeene.
Rigorous testing provides assurance of improved performance and helps farmers protect their investment in high quality genetics, he said.
“There have been lots of studies done showing that certified seed is the way to go,” he said during a variety tour at his farm.
He’s worried the unseasonable heat wave in early-to-mid May could shrink the amount of seed that meets minimum specifications.
“Those 90-degree days just bake the kernel in the head,” he said. “Anything under 60-pound test weight we can’t sell as certified seed.”
Typically, when calls for seed wheat start coming in, he simply jots the names down in a notebook. This year, with wheat triple the usual value, he’s considering asking for a deposit upfront to ensure he can fulfill serious orders.
“Normally we sell out of everything we have in a year’s time, so I don’t have a whole lot of carryover,” he said.
Soaking rains fell across Northwest Oklahoma in the week leading up to Memorial Day, but many wheat fields already had been grazed out or baled. Feed is expensive and in short supply too.
Surrounded by an uneven stand, seed grower Levi Johnson of Helena said he had already baled some of it to use as supplemental feed on wheat pasture next fall. But a few days of cooler temps and rain was helping ease the tension he and his neighbors were feeling over prospects for the rapidly maturing crop.
“The varieties that aren’t as far along will get more benefit from it,” he said. “All of this wheat we’re standing in right now was thick a month ago, but it’s been going backwards ever since.”
While farmers can typically go outside their immediate area to find seed, the potential for shortages stretches up into Kansas and Colorado.
“It’s been on farmers’ minds, and they are asking questions about what they can expect,” said Chris Hansen, an agronomist with Kauffman Seed based at Haven, one of the largest seed dealers in Kansas.
“It’s hard to know what’s going to happen,” he said. “Definitely the dryland wheat is going to be a shorter crop than we’ve seen in the last few years. In our case, we try to source as many acres under irrigation for seed production as possible, so our supply won’t be as limited as some. But there might be some varieties that are tougher to get, depending on what areas they are adapted to.”
“I could see us expanding how far we reach with our seed sales this year,” he added.
Jeff Wright, coordinator of production and operations for Oklahoma Foundation Seed Stocks at OSU, is charged with taking a small quantity of seed supplied by the breeding program and increasing it under carefully controlled field conditions.
“Usually in our foundation fields, I contract enough acres that I don’t need all of what I expect to produce to cover what I need,” he said from his office in Stillwater.
This is one of those years he’ll need every bit of cushion he can get.
He’s also fortunate to have kept extra seed in storage last fall rather than taking it to the elevator to sell.
About 10 years ago, he started collaborating with OSU’s chief wheat geneticist Brett Carver to increase promising experimental lines several years in advance of when they were ready to launch to ensure an adequate pool of seed.
Since the amount of initial breeder seed is so limited, he didn’t expect the drought to have much impact on the program’s immediate plans for rolling out new varieties.
However, for certified seed dealers scattered across the state, this year will likely require more communication and coordination than usual, he said.
Back in Alva, where Joe Shirley and his son Biron are among the state’s largest seed distributors, the two said farmers were dealing with lots of uncertainties but would find a way to keep producing crops in the midst of a volatile world.
“You just learn to take it like it comes,” Joe Shirley said. “I tell people, worry about what you can change. It does you no good to worry about what you can’t change.”
Krebs is a freelance agriculture writer from Enid.
