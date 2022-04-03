By Rick Nelson
It is easy to get confused about grass seed and seeding. What kind of seed to use, how to plant it and weather conditions can add up to one big question mark.
Spreaders are the common tool used in seeding. Spreader settings can vary, depending on what grass seed type and spreader one is using. Spreader settings for specific spreaders can be found on the product page that accompanied a spreader at purchase.
Cool-season grasses (Kentucky bluegrass, perennial ryegrass and fescues) grow best when temperatures are between 60-80 degrees. Early fall is the ideal time to seed because of its shorter days, cooler nights and heavier dews. The most successful seeding time is usually the two weeks after Labor Day, which gives new seedlings time to build strong roots before the winter. Spring can be a good time to plant cool-season grasses because of its moderate temperatures and heavier rainfall. However, spring also provides a good environment for crabgrass to germinate.
Warm-season grasses such as bermudagrass, grow best when temps are between 75-90 degrees. So, the best time to plant grass seed is from late spring (after the last frost) through early summer.
It is essential that weed control products whether pre-emergent or broadleaf control are not applied prior to planting. Consult the label of all weed control products prior to planting. All weed control products are different, but in general, it is not recommended to plant new grass within four months of using a crabgrass preventer or within one month of using other weed control products.
Consider a soil test for nutrient needs. This can be accomplished for a minimal cost. A starter fertilizer provides new grass with the nutrients needed to build strong roots. As a result, new grass will grow in faster and thicker. The length of time for seed germination varies by grass type. The seed package will provide information as to how long it will take for new grass to begin growing. Watering is crucial for seeding success. Water frequently for the first 2-3 weeks while seedlings are young and developing. This means keeping the top 1 inch of soil consistently moist, but not soggy. Mist seedlings daily or as needed. After new grass has filled in and has been mowed at least once, begin to cut back watering intervals to twice a week, applying about ½ inch of water at each watering.
While over-seeding is thickening up a thin lawn, reseeding is a complete lawn renovation. When there is more bare soil or weeds than grass in your yard, it is best to just start from scratch. The process for reseeding the lawn is the same as installing a new lawn. There is no need to over-seed the entire lawn if one is only concerned with thin or bare spots. Fill them in with seed or there are patch and repair products containing a combination of seed, absorbent growing material and slow-release lawn food.
Just follow these simple steps:
• Remove any dead grass and loosen up the soil.
• Apply seed/product to the area is as indicated on label.
• Water deeply, stopping only when the product is saturated.
• Continue to daily mist with water to keep area damp.
• Keep all foot traffic away until the grass reaches 3 inches high.
If one reseeded or newly planted a lawn, avoid mowing until the new seedlings have reached a mowing height (usually between 3 and 4 inches.) Make sure the mower blade is sharp, and only cut grass when it is dry to avoid damaging the new blades. Do not remove more than one-third of the grass height in a single mowing. If over-seeded, mow as needed, but try to limit the frequency to reduce traffic on the new seedlings.
All weed control products are different, but in general, it is recommended to wait until the new grass has been mowed at least four times before using a crabgrass preventer or other weed control products. Always refer to the product label for specific information.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
