Howdy market watchers. And just like that, August is ending. With the heat and dryness brought about this past month, we say good riddance.
Unfortunately, there is more to come with the probability of higher temps in the 6-10 day forecast 50% to 60% likely. Rains this past week in the Midwest brought welcome relief to corn and soybeans after slipping 2% and 4% in good to excellent ratings from the week prior and continue to see varying levels of yield predictions.
In contrast, corn picking has started in the southwest of the U.S., with dryland yields in Oklahoma above 120 bpa I heard this week. Corn managed to beat the heat this year in the region, but the case playing out for soybeans is much different. While early soybeans have plenty of vegetative growth, the heat is beginning to seal the fate of many with empty pods. I heard this week of dryland soybeans being cut as sileage in northern Oklahoma. However, conditions vary by area as spotty rains have helped certain areas prolong. Given variable conditions, it is going to be difficult to estimate regional and national yields until we get in the field.
Producers with concerns about soybean yields should be cautious to establish additional delivery contracts should the price move higher. If you are concerned about filling existing contracts, talk to your delivery point, but consider buying call options in case the market spikes and you have to buy out undeliverable contracts. The value of call options at a higher market price will at least aid in covering some, if not all, of the difference depending on where you established the forward contracts. November soybean futures have been putting in lower highs since early June and beginning to coil much like the corn chart.
Watch that $12.85-$12.95 level on new crop November beans. If we break that level, we could be going lower, but it looks that this market is going to hold at/around the $13.05, especially with deteriorating conditions and China buying beans all this week. The 200-day moving average and June low is down at the $12.50 level. November beans closed the week just above the $13.23 level.
December corn futures traded in a 26-cent range this week after Monday’s trade below $5.32 triggered a technical sell signal. The market managed to abate that risk for the time being closing the week at $5.53¾, just above the 50-day moving average while Friday’s high at $5.54½ was right at the crossover of the 20- and 100-day moving averages.
A weaker U.S. dollar for much of this week provided some underlying support, but remains elevated after an impressive rally since early June. It is hard to say what this market is going to do in the short-term, but there will be a break in one direction with range-bound trade continuing. Will we face harvest pressure in the coming month? Will China buying return for U.S. corn? Brazil’s second-crop corn harvest remains well behind last year and the 5-year average. As we near the U.S. harvest, I’m in favor of protecting the downside here for corn and milo.
The performance of the wheat market this week has been disappointing, despite bullish fundamentals. The trade below $7.22 in December Chicago wheat triggered a sell signal earlier this week, but Thursday’s bounce to the 20-day moving average altered that dynamic for the time being. The chart for KC wheat held up better than Chicago this week, with December futures managing to close above the 20-day moving average on Thursday after an inside day before the bounce. The market finished the week at $7.24, with $7.00 being the key level that December KC wheat has to hold or risk going lower. Note September grain options expired Friday and will exercise into futures if in-the-money.
As I’ve said on the Sidwell Insurance and Strategies road shows these past two weeks, I believe there is more upside in the wheat market. Spring wheat futures traded in a very tight range this week, but closed near the highs on Friday after making a push and foresee this market going higher into next week. Now Hurricane Ida will be one to watch this weekend, expected to make landfall in New Orleans on Sunday as a category 4. This storm is intensifying as it moves towards the Louisiana coast undeterred by its crossing over Cuba. Commodities to watch include energy and cotton.
Crude oil and natural gas surged this past week after last week’s selloff. Fed Chair Powell’s comments Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which was again made virtual due to Delta variant concerns, were interpreted as market supportive with the S&P 500 and NASDAQ making new, all-time highs. While concerns remain from the Delta variant, it is not expected to be a major disruption to the economic recovery.
Tapering, expected later this year, was no surprise after being announced on the recent release of the FOMC meeting minutes. Elevated inflation still is seen as temporary and, therefore, not of major urgency to address, as yet.
The optimism has translated to the meat markets, as well with October and latter feeder cattle futures busting through the $170 level for the first time in Monday’s trade post Cattle-on-Feed report, since late 2015. August feeder futures and options expired Thursday at $159.45. Demand ahead of Labor Day has remained strong, cash prices unseasonably firm, and it is becoming clearer that the cattle just aren’t out there. Demand remains strong with product inventories tight. As presented in Thursday evenings cattle talk at Enid Livestock Market, I shared that total beef supply in cold storage through the end of July was down nearly 9% versus last year and 12% below the 5-year average. Export demand also has climbed to Asian markets including China. Over the coming months, I am bullish this market, but advise protecting prices “up here” if buying cattle. This can be through futures, options or Livestock Risk Protection through insurance or a combination. The key is to protect your downside, but keep the upside open.
There will be swings in this and other commodity markets with expanded trading limits and macro uncertainties. Give me a call to discuss pricing between these strategies and which one best fits your operation.
I have so far refrained from commenting on the situation in Afghanistan, but just want to say that our thoughts and prayers with our U.S. troops who recently and have since the beginning lost their lives bringing safety and stability to that region and to the world.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
