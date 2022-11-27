MANSFIELD, Mo. — It takes just one seed. In fact, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds founder Jere Gettle saved his first seeds when he still was a toddler.
By the time he was 17, he had enough to launch his small business researching, locating and sharing rare seeds. Today, the Mansfield, Mo.,-based company sells more than 12 million packets each year.
“He didn’t start out with a goal to amass wealth,” said Kathy McFarland, Baker Creek media and public relations. “His goal from the beginning was to make enough money to keep looking for rare seeds. And in the old days, that meant he slept in his car because he couldn’t afford a hotel room. Now he sends people to search for new varieties all over the world.”
From the ground up
What began as a hobby-turned-business in 1998 has turned into the largest heirloom seed company in North America. With more than 100,000 square feet of warehouse space, 100,000 square feet of greenhouse space, a pioneer village and restaurant, Baker Creek has far outgrown its humble beginnings.
The company’s first big break came in 1999 and 2000 shortly after its inception.
“In the year 2000 there was the Y2K scare, where with the changing centuries, people thought that computers would crash and they might not be able to buy food,” McFarland said.
“It was a huge boost for business because people were buying not only seeds, but they were buying heirloom seeds, because heirloom seeds you can eat and save the seeds and pass them down.”
Baker Creek’s next big break came on the cusp of another big transition, not just in the United States but across the world, with COVID-19.
“We were just starting construction on a new warehouse, one more accessible for large trucks than the one on the farm, when COVID-19 hit,” McFarland said. “Our business tripled almost overnight.”
“Initially, all of our seed packets were filled by hand,” McFarland said. “Today, we use machines to do most of the runs, but still hand pack delicate seeds or limited runs.”
Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds packages more than 1,000 varieties of seeds annually, a number smaller than the more than 2,000 varieties they previously pared down in order to streamline their processes.
Baker Creek packages new seeds every year, even though the previous year’s seeds remain good, the company wants to get the best products available to its customers. The excess seeds from the previous year are donated to charity.
“We send seeds to seed libraries, and I’ve sent many this year to Feed Appalachia, a nonprofit in eastern Kentucky,” McFarland said. “Schools wanting to start gardens, anyone with a need, they write in and we send them seed.”
Good growers
While Baker Creek’s footprint in global gardens in undoubtably large, the roots of the company still are firmly held in the hands of small gardeners. Some of Baker Creek’s seeds are sourced from other seed warehouses or commercial contract growers, but the bulk of the company’s seed production comes through private contracts.
“We’ve had several growers that have done that, that they financed much of their college education by growing and selling seeds to our company,” Martin Walsh said. “We’ve got people with experience levels who’ve never saved seeds before but know how to garden and grow things to those who have been saving and selling seeds to companies for many years.”
Of the 150 people on Walsh’s contract grower list, he estimates the youngest to be around 10 and the oldest to be over 80.
“We do not turn down people who have an interest in growing seeds for us,” Walsh said. “Last year I had a grower that made less than $10, and I had growers that made over $40,000. So there’s a big diverse group of growers that are producing seeds for us.”
Even the company’s larger contract growers produce on a scale that is small compared to production agriculture, with some of the biggest growers producing just a few hundred row feet of product.
On site at the Bakersville pioneer village and greenhouse space in Mansfield, located at Jere Gettle’s childhood home, Walsh said the seed sorting and cleaning facilities still are fairly primitive for such a large operation, mainly due to the on-site growing being reserved for new varieties that have yet to be photographed for seed packets and Baker Creek’s large yearly seed catalog.
“We do grow quite a bit of seed here ourselves. If we don’t have a good photo and we want to get a good photo of the fruit, we will harvest it for photos but also extract seeds from it,” Walsh said. “We like to do a lot of trials here also.”
One thing that’s palpable in all the stages of Baker Creek production, from growing trials to photography to packaging, is the passion from owners and employees alike for growing great things from seed.
For more information on Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, visit rareseeds.com.
Rapp is editor of Farm Talk, of Parsons, Kan.
