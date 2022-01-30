Howdy market watchers! Let it snow. We are grateful in the southern plains for the much-needed precipitation received this week.
Anywhere from 1-4 inches fell across Central and Western Oklahoma, while parts of Kansas and Colorado received upwards of 20-30 inches. Rain chances return mid-next week, which will be timely for winter wheat and in preparation for upcoming corn and soybean planting.
Topdressing season is soon upon us, and producers need to keep in mind that high costs are overcome by high commodity prices as well as yield. To protect high commodity prices, downside protection with futures, put options or forward contracts are important strategies to consider. To protect yield, nitrogen is key. Fertilizer cost is high(er), but nitrogen is what makes yield as well as quality through protein. In other words, do not short your crop of nitrogen, especially in this high input cost environment.
How much nitrogen do you need to apply? The common approach is guessing. The smarter, more profitable approach is measuring the current growing crops actual needs … by acre. Ninja Ag LLC, offers variable rate as well as flat rate nitrogen maps to achieve yield goals. With a growing crop, this is the most profitable solution. Soil samples add insight, but primarily work before the crop is planted and not when the crop is growing. The Ninja Ag solution is available through your local crop adviser including your co-op. They just need to sign up with Ninja Ag and can offer you the solution.
Corn and soybean markets were on the move this week breaking above the recent resistance levels. Front month March soybeans closed above the previous summer 2021 highs on Friday. Front-month March corn also closed above June 2021 highs on Friday, with the May 7 higher high at $6.40½ in its sights. The battle for acres wages on. U.S. exports improved this week with corn sales above expectations, soybeans within and wheat above the range of expectations and easily a marketing year high.
China was back in the market for U.S. soybeans this week just as the Brazil and Argentine crops and exportable supplies continue to shrink. Yields in Argentina are seen to be reduced by as much as 30% due to extreme temperatures and dryness. The USDA Ag Attaché in Buenos Aires also lowered the corn crop estimates. Indonesia’s new export tax on palm oil further tightens the global vegetable oil availability. Should buying accelerate by major importers amid thinner global market volumes, these prices could become firmer yet.
After the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting this week whereby a more hawkish stance was indicated that could see as many as four to five interest rate hikes this year with the first beginning in March, the U.S. dollar broke above recent highs to settle above 97 on the index. This makes U.S. exports more expensive relative to other origins, but a smaller crop in South America could see more demand for U.S. origin regardless. Managed funds continue to hold sizable longs in corn and beans.
The current market environment and chart patterns to close the week suggest the highs may yet to be put in for the corn and soybean markets. The wheat market, however, faced stiff resistance this week after a two-day surge on Russia-Ukraine tensions. While those tensions remain and there is talk of an imminent attack by Russia, I find it hard to believe that the border will actually be crossed at this time. The winter Olympics in Beijing are getting underway and Russia stealing the limelight from their communist brethren is unlikely. Meetings in Paris this Wednesday among Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany seemed to temporarily de-escalate the height of tensions as indicated by the sharp selloff that followed in the wheat market.
Snowfall in the U.S. winter wheat belt also pressured markets through Thursday’s session before a partial rebound on Friday. I expect the wheat market to gain some support from corn should that market press higher, but further precipitation in the U.S. winter wheat belt will apply downward pressure, especially if tensions remain steady to weaker in the Black Sea region. Tuesday’s most recent high is a lower high than the previous two maintaining a bearish channel given the lower low recently. $8.08 is back as the resistance level on July 2022 KC wheat.
The equity market this week suffered one of the biggest selloffs since March 2020. Friday’s rebound saw some confidence restored as Fed comments changed the narrative earlier in the week.
The cattle market traded along with this volatility recovering from steep losses earlier in the week. Damage has been done to the feeder chart closing below key moving averages and gaps remaining above. Higher grain prices may make it difficult for feeders to recover in the near term, but call options could be a worthwhile investment once cattle are sold. January feeders expired this week at $158.925. March feeders are likely to take the brunt of the selling pressure and need to hold $158.000 or risk pushing lower. Stability in the equity markets would aide cattle futures, but such also is true of any selling pressure. I would still advise producers to protect the downside, but perhaps selling options below to cheapen the cost given how far we’ve sold off. Premiums will be cheaper given less time value.
After producers market cattle this spring, consider buying call options as I do think there is potential for prices to rebound into late spring and summer. Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) is 13 weeks out for the nearest protection, which takes us to late April. Put options can be bought on March futures which expire at the end of March. LRP is basically a subsidized put option, but there are other differences as well including the ability to pay the premium after the coverage expires instead of upfront.
