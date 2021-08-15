HUNTER, Okla. — Raymond “RJ” Parrish, a wheat producer from Hunter, recently was appointed to a five-year term on the Oklahoma Wheat Commission Board by Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur.
Parrish will represent District 1, which includes Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant and Major counties and joins current board members Michael Peters, Okarche; David Gammill, Chattanooga; Don Schieber, Ponca City; and Tom Stephens, Guymon.
“We are excited that RJ has been appointed to the Oklahoma Wheat Commission board,” Mike Schulte, OWC executive director, said in a press release about the appointment. “His knowledge and experience with wheat production as a farmer and active roles with Oklahoma Wheat Growers Association (OWGA) and the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) will make him a valuable leader for the wheat industry on both state and national levels.”
Parrish’s responsibilities as a member of the commission include working with other members to develop and oversee policy and programs, approve budget expenditures, direct research funding, market development and public education, represent district producer interests and promote Oklahoma wheat.
RJ and his wife, Peggy, farm approximately 2,400 acres, with 1,000 acres of that in wheat production. Other crop production includes corn, soybeans and grain sorghum in Garfield and Grant counties. He currently serves as president of Grant County Farm Service Agency and on Garfield County Rural Water District #6 Board.
Parrish has served in the United States Army and on the Hunter Volunteer Fire Department and Pond Creek-Hunter school board in numerous positions. He is a member of Oklahoma Ag Leadership Class IV, Oklahoma Retired Firefighters Association, Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association and Farmer’s Grain Cooperative of Pond Creek. The Parrishes are members of Hunter First Baptist Church.
Oklahoma Wheat Commission promotes greater utilization of wheat in both domestic and international markets through research, market development and public education.
