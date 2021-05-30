When it comes to maintaining your lawn’s lush, green appearance, unsightly objects like anthills can serve as a major frustration.
So, why does a lawn have so many anthills? Like many other creatures, ants are after three things: food, water and shelter. No matter how obsessive you are about your lawn, once ants decide to take over, it takes the right methods and approach to get rid of them. Anthills pose a threat to a lawn’s appearance and your home’s overall curb appeal. The mounds of granular dirt often appear in sidewalk cracks, around the foundation of your home or patio, as well as along fence rows where the ants are protected against mower, weed eater and foot traffic. There are plenty of ways to rid your yard of the unattractive mounds.
• Why ants choose your yard: Proximity to food and water as well as the ability to reproduce, are the quintessential things ants are looking for when scoping areas to build a nest. If your home has what they need, soon your yard will be letting you know in the form of anthills.
These dirt mounds can vary vastly in size and are a surefire way of knowing you have an ant problem. The mounds are simply made up of granulated dirt that has been brought up to the surface as a result of the nest being dug out below ground. Left unchecked, these anthills can become impressively large. However, it takes a consistent, perfect environment for anthills to become massive.
If your home has leaking pipes, poorly drained areas ,such as puddles or birdbaths, or any other constant, reliable water source, ants will take notice and leave a scent behind to attract other ants to it.
So long as ants have what they need to survive, they will scope out the area to build a nest and begin digging. Ant nests are intricate and bury deep into the earth. They often feature multiple entrances and exits with tunnels spanning the distance in between. In theory, all the anthills in your yard could be connected and a result of the same colony of ants.
The best way to prevent the physical signs of ants is by simply raking out the anthill as it forms. If you are not worried about the presence of the ants, this is very effective in keeping the hills from becoming too large and hardening over time. If you are mowing frequently, there is a good chance you are breaking up the hills with your mower blades without even knowing it.
Though a small, loosely compacted anthill does not pose a serious threat to your mower, the dirt will dull the blades much quicker than ordinary grass mowing. However, fully formed, hardened anthills can pose a more serious threat to mowers and should be dealt with before they are mowed over.
• How to deter ants: To put it simply, all you have to do to eliminate ants is to first eliminate the things that attracted them to your yard in the first place. Being disciplined about emptying excess water from potted plants, fixing leaking spigots and pouring out items that collect water is an effective way to eradicate the water source.
Ridding your home of ant food can be difficult but is possible. Ants are attracted to nearly any food a human consumes, so any food waste is perfect for an ant. Moving trash cans away from the home as well as picking up any litter surrounding your home can keep the ants further from the home, but not necessarily keep them from nesting in the yard.
The biggest issue in deterring ants lies in the fact that ants need the same things humans need. As long as you are producing food waste and using water, ants will be there to get what they can. The goal is to be as responsible with your disposal of food waste and control of water around your home, to make your home as undesirable as possible to a colony of ants.
• How to eliminate stubborn, established ant colonies: When removing food and water sources just is not enough, it may be necessary to try introducing elements that would further deter the pests from setting up residence. There are plenty of natural and chemical means of deterring ants that are both effective and safe if used properly. These products can help you reclaim your territory and give you back the lush, green lawn you worked so hard for.
• Natural means of ant prevention: There are many items that humans love and use every day that ants are not so fond of. Food items such as mint, vinegar, pepper and lemon juice all are effective in deterring ants when used properly. It often takes a disciplined approach when using natural methods, as the means are to deter the ants rather than eliminating the population. Once the items that are deterring cease to exist, the ants often will find their way back to the nest.
• Chemical means of ant prevention: Sometimes, it takes a more serious approach to eliminate an ant colony. Boric acid can be highly effective in killing the entire colony of ants. When mixed with a desirable food source, ants will partake in the food as well as bring it back to the nest, which eventually poisons the entirety of the colony. When insecticides are used, it is imperative to follow manufacturer’s instructions for safe use.
• Professional prevention of ants: The most effective and safe way to eliminate ants around the interior and exterior of your home is to call a pest control professional. The experience and know-how that a pest control specialist has paired with the right products and tools is a combination guaranteed to get the job done.
What other threats do ants pose? Ants are destructive. They pose a great threat to the areas in which they reside. Crops, plants and structures are at risk of damage due to a thriving ant population. Ants also are harmful to people as they often aggressively bite and sting. While most people will only experience a momentary pain, ants can cause anaphylactic shock in others and should be taken seriously.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
