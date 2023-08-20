If soil health was a game of Jenga, what keeps a tower standing strong?
Are health necessities such as microbes, organic matter and infiltration present in the soil structure? If not, what is keeping a rancher’s metaphorical Jenga tower from toppling over?
Steven Smith, with Noble Research Institute, hosted a two-day intensive class in Stillwater for local farmers and ranchers to obtain the tools needed to monitor and improve the health of their land and livelihood.
In a visual example, Smith shared a Jenga tower, a representative of soil structure. One by one he would take a block away and each block was given a name: conventional tillage, monoculture, reduced resilience to drought, overgrazing, fertilizer injury and others until the only thing left was an unstable structure that eventually fell to the ground.
Ecosystem processes
To reverse the aforementioned damaging effects, Smith shared three natural ecosystem processes essential to regenerative ranching: energy flow, the water cycle and the nutrient cycle. Smith encouraged attendees to not disrupt these cycles in their farming operations.
“We’ll discuss the ecosystem processes and how they actually drive soil health and how it’s important,” Smith said. “That’s going to lead to profitability. Because remember, we’ve got to make sure nature is working to her purpose before we can be profitable.”
Energy flow stems from sunlight. Energy is absorbed through photosynthesis and plants subsequently improve soil health. Those plants transfer energy to cycle up the food chain through livestock and livestock transfer energy when consumed by humans.
This process can be disrupted when pastures are overgrazed and producers do not allow ground adequate rest time following grazing. Smith encouraged lower stocking rates and higher plant diversity to keep the system flowing smoothly.
“How much does this cost us?” Smith said. “It’s free. This system is free to us. All we have to do is just allow it to work.”
The water cycle circulates water through the atmosphere and returns in the form of precipitation. However, if water cannot infiltrate the soil, it’s forced to become runoff.
“Our goal as land managers is not to just let water run off,” Smith said. “Our goal to try and capture it. We only have so much fresh water.”
Producers can note a lack of water infiltration through patches of bare ground, standing water or excess muddy runoff. To prevent water cycle disruptions, Smith recommends producers should maintain active cover crops and switch to no-till practices.
The nutrient cycle works effectively between plants and animals as each will provide essential nutrients to the other. When cattle are given free rein to overgraze, a nutrient cycle is broken for the soil structure and microbes beneath. Conventional tillage also can be a barrier to nutrient productivity in growing crops.
“Tillage causes a forcible structure. Notice how it’s all blocky,” Smith said. “It’s hard and it’s in layers. So, we’ve tried to stay away from it.”
To improve the nutrient cycle, Smith recommends keeping grazing under control to allow a pasture to regrow, encouraging plant diversity and minimizing haying.
“We just got to reduce waste and minimize our tillage. You may switch to no-till if you have the option,” Smith said.
“We talked about how important that is and to maintain a living plant all year long, whether that’s incorporating more cover crops or something that maintains the diversity.”
