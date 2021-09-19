Traben Redgate and Tabor Budy, both Waynoka FFA alumni members, will be receiving their American FFA Degrees.
The American FFA Degree is the highest degree in the National FFA Organization. On the FFA’s website it is listed as the Gold Standard.
“The American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association,” according to the national organization. “It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply towards their supervised agriculture experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career. American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence.”
