ENID, Okla. — Rain this week brought some much-needed relief from the long-standing drought, but it might not be enough to help the area’s wheat crop.
The Breckinridge Mesonet weather-recording station reported 2.76 inches of rain through Thursday afternoon, April 27, 2023, after recording 2.63 inches total for the rest of the year.
The Mesonet site at Lahoma reported 3.18 inches of rain this week, after recording 2.31 inches of precipitation for the rest of the year.
Other Northwest Oklahoma Mesonet sites reported healthy amounts of rain as well: Alva, 2.46 inches; Cherokee, 2.39; Fairview, 2.53; Kingfisher, 1.59; Medford, 1.51; Seiling, 2.76; Watonga, 1.59; and Woodward, 1.70.
The rain, though, may have come too late for a large part of this year’s wheat crop.
“It is proving to be yet another volatile year for agriculture, both from weather extremes to markets,” Brady Sidwell, president of Enterprise Grain and other business endeavors. “We are very thankful for the long-awaited rain. While it is too late for much of this year’s wheat crop, it comes at a critical time for spring planting as well as grass pastures.”
The rain will help the wheat farmers hope to harvest, he said.
“For the wheat acres that will make it to harvest, the moisture will aid in filling of berries and overall quality,” Sidwell said. “In the service area of Enterprise Grain north of Enid, we are expecting production to be down 30% from last year. Crop ratings will show improvement next week, but they are still coming off record low conditions for the winter wheat crop.”
U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, in its latest crop progress and condition report released Monday, rated Oklahoma’s wheat crop as being mostly in poor or very poor condition — 31% poor and 32% very poor. Another 31% was rated fair, while just 6% was rated in good condition.
None of the state’s wheat crop was rated excellent, the best condition.
NASS also reported that 84% of the state’s wheat crop was in the jointing stage, and 33% was headed. That compares to the five-year average of 83% jointed and 24% headed.
Other factors, too, are playing into the wheat market, in addition to poor crop prospects.
“Black Sea tensions are heating up again as Russia has threatened to not renew the grain export corridor beyond May 18 if its demands to be included in the SWIFT payments system are not met by the deadline,” Sidwell said. “Developments in that region and U.S. weather over the next month will be critical to the price rebounding from recent losses. We have already seen a large number of wheat acres turned in for crop insurance losses so that cattle could graze what remains given significant hay shortages, high prices and slow spring green up.
“The extensive drought, higher operating costs and volatile prices will likely see the landscape of agriculture change quite a lot in the coming years. My advice, protect profits when you can.”
