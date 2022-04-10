The wheat crop was been growing rapidly in the region with recent rains and warm days. Overall, I think we have started jointing a little late, especially in areas that were more impacted with drought. This may hinder yields for some fields if stands were thin or planted late. Due to the hastened pace of vertical growth, additional tiller development was minimum for many so far this spring.
Some of the better looking fields have been deceiving when seen driving down the road. Several of the fields I’ve been in the past couple of weeks unfortunately had fewer stems than I would’ve anticipated. Time will tell if fewer, but possibly larger, heads can carry the yield potential to support late-season management inputs such as additional nitrogen or fungicide applications.
Along my travels I have noticed some chlorotic, or yellowing, in some of the wheat fields. With a little inquiring and receiving a few phone calls, I have attributed the main to potential culprits have been either nitrogen deficiencies or response to herbicides. Crop response to nitrogen applications always is going to be determined on a field-by-field basis. While some of the crop has been under-fertilized for obvious price reasons, I also have received reports of farmers claiming they have yet to see a response from their N-Rich strip. This year has been a prime example where using N-rich strips to fine tune topdress nitrogen applications rates can really pay off.
As far as the crop response to herbicides, there have been a few fields where the crop has shown symptomology from applications of Acetolactate Synthase inhibitors (Group #2, Sulfonylurea and Imidazolinone). These products have been widely use in wheat for decades, and a vast majority of the time farmers expect zero crop injury from using these products. Occasionally, when applications are made on stressed wheat within a couple days of cold temperatures crop injury can be found. Rarely will these instances reduce grain yield. The wheat usually recovers once growing conditions improve with more rain and warmer temperatures.
There are still a few reports of mites throughout the region. Brown wheat mites are easiest to find in the afternoon on warm days. Wheat may show symptoms of being scorched or bronzed and withered.
Treatment threshold for an acaricide application is 25-50 per leaf on 6- to 9-inch plants. Heavy rainfall can reduce mite numbers significantly, but will not eliminate them. Crop rotation is a good management option going forward.
Multiple reports of aphids are starting to come in, mostly greenbug and bird cherry-oat. Using the “Glance-N-Go” method (factsheet or phone app) is a great tool for scouting for greenbugs. Bird cherry-oat aphids typically don’t cause much visible damage to the wheat plant, but high numbers can reduce forage and grain yields.
If populations exceed an average 25-30 per tiller prior to the wheat heading, a 5% yield loss could occur, and if populations average 50 or more, a 10% yield loss could occur.
As far as wheat diseases, there has been a few reports in the region of multiple leaf spotter diseases. These include tan spot, septoria tritici blotch and stagonospora nodorum blotch. These typically are found in the lower canopy and can result in loss or yellowing of leaves. Tan spot in particular often is found in heavy residue in no-till fields. So far, practically no stripe or leaf rust has been found in the region.
I have started to receive some questions about fungicide applications to protect the flagleaf. As with all crop protection products this year, the price and availability of fungicides is a major concern. From reviewing the past eight years of the data from the OSU wheat variety trial near Lahoma, on average there was about a 20% yield savings comparing no fungicide versus a single flagleaf fungicide application. This average is across all varieties tested, including those with and without adequate disease resistance.
Knowing your wheat variety and how good of a disease package it is expected to have is always our first line of defense. Next is scouting and reviewing reports of diseases as they progress through the region. A fungicide application will only protect yield potential, so the decision to spray or not will ultimately depend on the risk of having the disease present.
Products that contain Tebuconizole, which usually are plentiful and affordable, will be in short supply this year and are expected to have an increased price. There still should be many good options available and some that will be pre-mixes with multiple modes of action.
These products may come at a premium, but should provide good to excellent protection for two to four weeks.
As always, contact your local Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service office for more information.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
