Howdy market watchers. November is here, which means the holiday season and lighter trading volume is soon upon us.
It sure looks like a promising final quarter to 2021 for markets with new all-time record closes for the week on the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ as the October jobs report released Friday was positive for market momentum. Non-farm payrolls increased by 531,000 jobs for the Halloween month, beating estimates by 81,000. This left unemployment at 4.6%, which also was better than expectations and a low for the pandemic period. Wage growth has started ticking higher up 0.4% for the month, 4.9% above last year.
This news followed Wednesday’s FOMC comments where Fed Chair Powell announced no change in rates while widely expected tapering to bond buying will start later this month, but below the levels called for by many. While such tweaks to the Fed minutes saw a slightly hawkish adjustment to the Central Bank’s view, the market continues to interpret this as accommodative. After a strong Monday session that extended overnight and early in Tuesday’s session, most of the ag commodity complex was dominated by profit taking after a two-week plus rally that saw seven- and eight-year highs made in wheat contracts.
I was hoping for a close in December KC wheat above Oct. 29’s $7.78½ low and it just barely did finishing the week at $7.78¾. A strengthening U.S. dollar did not help grains this week, but next Tuesday’s monthly WASDE and Crop Production reports also saw position squaring ahead of the release scheduled for 11 a.m.
These reports will be of particular importance as they will be the last supply-side update for U.S. corn and soybeans until the January annual report. Weekly export sales were in line with expectations for corn and wheat while soybeans were at the upper end of expectations with several announcements this week, including a large and unusual sale of 100,000 tonnes to Egypt. Average trade guesses ahead of next week’s report call for slight increases in the yield and production for U.S. corn and soybeans. U.S. and world ending stocks for 2021-22 are seen lower for corn and wheat, but higher for soybeans.
Brazil soybean production is seen just 0.2 million tonnes higher versus last month, while corn is unchanged. Argentina corn production is 0.1 million tonnes higher, while soybean production is shaved by 0.3 million tonnes. The 54-cent slide in January soybean futures to close the week was definitely pricing in expectations that should find support next week at Oct. 13’s low of $11.95¾ or risk going lower. Chinese demand also will be under a watchful eye as higher production and slower exports to-date cloud over the bulls. However, there are wide-ranging perspectives out there for final soybean yields. RJO’s Weighted Crop Condition Index for the season ended up at 80.4, which is the second-lowest condition rating for the end of a growing season for the last eight years. The current USDA soybean yield of 51.5 bpa is just under the all-time record of 51.9 bpa in 2016/17, which finished the growing season with the best conditions since 1994.
The average trade guesses for next week peg U.S. corn yields at 51.7 bpa, even closer to that record yield number.
U.S. winter wheat areas received beneficial rains this past week, but there remains plenty of dryness across areas of Oklahoma and Texas, in particular. Wheat acres continue to be planted after soybeans and sesame as higher prices incentivize expanded acres. Recent rains have benefited much of Russia’s winter wheat belt and parts of the Ukraine, but the current market remains tight as import demand is strong on limited excess supplies. Russia’s off-farm wheat inventory is the lowest since 2013, while total stocks are the lowest since 2015.
The early release of the 10-year baseline projections by USDA on Friday shows the markets at work with higher wheat prices adding wheat acres. The 2022 all-wheat acreage projects call for 49.0 million acres, above the 46.7 million acres this year and an increase in the stocks-to-use ratio from 28.5% this year to 30.8% in 2022-23.
An intense battle for acres this spring is expected between corn and soybeans among higher fertilizer prices. The 2022 projection for corn acres calls for a reduction of 1.3 million acres to 92.0 million acres next year, but an increase in stocks-to-use ratio of nearly 3% on higher yields. Soybean acres are expected to increase by 0.3 million acres on steady yields, but lower stocks-to-use ratio from lower ending stocks and increased exports. These same thoughts have been out in the market over the last several weeks and could very well be baked into the market at this point.
Market reaction post report on Tuesday will tell us to what expect these expectations are in fact already priced into the market. I anticipate some basing here and moves back to the upside.
The cattle market was the clear winner this week across the ag complex with feeder and live cattle contracts posting solid gains after Monday’s blow off bottom. Feeder contracts touched the 50-day moving average with deferred contracts holding strength that could see additional push next week. Higher corn after Tuesday’s reports likely will pressure cattle, but any pause in upward momentum should benefit the cattle complex. Cash trade in fat cattle surged this week with several $130 deals being made. This strength in cash should support futures. Beef exports remain extremely strong with China leading the way. I fully expect this export demand to continue growing and the lack of numbers in the U.S. to start showing up in the market in the coming weeks. While that suggests a bullish undertone, these markets are likely to remain volatile and thus, downside needs to be protected.
Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), which I also offer through insurance, in addition to puts and hedges, is a product to closely consider this year. It is basically a subsidized put option, but there are other differences as well including the ability to pay the premium after the coverage expires instead of upfront.
If you're ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts also are available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let's talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies.
