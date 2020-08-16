Depending on who you ask, the term “forage production” will have a different meaning.
For some livestock producers, forage production is defined as growing forage for grazing. Other producers consider forage production as growing forage that will be harvested for hay in a round baler. Most producers utilize both sources as feed sources for their livestock. As one would guess, since the invention of the round baler in the 1950s, the U.S. has seen a significant increase in hay production. More specifically, the Livestock Marketing Information Center reported Oklahoma produces 285% more tons of hay (non-alfalfa) today than in 1974. Yes, some of that production goes to other animals, but the bulk of it is used for cattle production.
For livestock producers, round bales are extremely convenient. Convenience in this case comes at a cost. Harvested hay always will be more expensive than grazed forage and deficiencies are present in storage, transport and feeding. Today, I wanted to take some time and address losses that can occur during round bale storage.
Since the creation of the first-round bale decades ago, livestock producers have been fighting the battle of spoilage. Even when put up right with low moisture and proper density, spoilage can occur. So how do we fight this spoilage battle? Bale storage has a lot to do with the amount of spoilage that can occur. Keeping rain and snow away from the bales is a big factor, and bales that are in a barn or are protected from the elements have very low spoilage loss (2-10%). But not every producer has the luxury of a hay barn and other things can be done to help preserve quality. For most producers, outside storage is the most used method.
There are two keys to making and storing quality bales. Baling smart is the first key. Creating a dense bale with a tight core will keep the bale from squatting. This will reduce the amount of hay exposed to the ground. Bale at the correct moisture to preserve leaves and wrap with net wrap. Storing smart is the second key. Store the bales on a well-drained, gradual slope. The bales should be butted together tightly in rows in a north-south direction. Air circulation is important, so keep each row of bales 3-4 feet apart. Do not stack the bales or put them in an area with shade. Sun exposure and air circulation will ensure drying after wet weather events.
As you can see, getting rid of water is the key to all this. Another tip to help shed rain is creating a good thatch on the bale. Thatch is described as a layer on the outside of the bale formed from leaves on either grass hay or alfalfa. A good thatch layer will allow rain and moisture to be shed from the bale and ensure drying. There also are benefits to net wrap rather than twine in the ability of the bales to shed water. Twine-wrapped bales will not have a good thatch because leaves are knocked off the exterior of the bale as the twine is wrapped in the baler. Net wrap only requires the bale be turned a few times within the baler leaving less damage to the bale’s exterior. The addition of net wrap to a well thatched bale will greatly improve the quality of the stored hay, even when exposed to the elements.
My thoughts on this topic came from a recent presentation about round bale storage by Dr. Kevin Shinners who is an ag engineer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. If you are interested in this excellent webinar go to http://beef.okstate.edu/ and look for the webinar titled “The Way You Stack Round Bales Matters.” For more interesting webinars related to beef, sign up for OSU Extensions Beef Webinar Series titled “Ranchers Thursday Lunchtime Series.” The upcoming series focus is feeding alfalfa.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
