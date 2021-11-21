Pesticide applicators are tasked to make countless decisions about what to apply, how to apply it, what’s available and what’s economical with recent elevated prices. For the almost 12,000 Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry (ODAFF) licensed private pesticide applicators, one new decision they need to make is how they plan to recertify.
Private applicators now have two options to recertify with ODAFF. Option one is to simply retest, and the other option is to acquire enough Continuing Education Units (CEUs) over the five-year cycle. Since this is the first time ODAFF has allowed private applicators to recertify via CEUs, many are unaware of this opportunity or simply don’t know how it works.
ODAFF made the decision in 2019 that they would no longer offer take-home exams for private applicators. They did extend the take-home exam option up till June last summer due to the pandemic. The only available option now to become a certified private applicator or to recertify is take a closed book computer-based exam at a proctored testing facility. ODAFF chose to use PSI Exams LLC to provide the exams at nine locations across Oklahoma.
So how many CEUs does a private applicator need to avoid having to retest? Private applicators who will be certified for the whole five-year cycle (took exam the fall of 2018) will need to acquire a total of 16 CEUs by Dec. 31, 2023. To the benefit of private applicators, ODAFF didn’t officially start allowing for private applicators to acquire any CEUs until January 2020. A total of 20 CEUs will need to be required for future five-year cycles. Which is the same amount currently needed for commercial AG plant applicators.
There are some rules that pertain to how an applicator needs to acquire the CEUs. As outlined in the “Oklahoma Combined Pesticide Law & Rules,” applicators can earn no more than one-half of the total credit units in any one given year. Based on future cycles, Private applicators can only earn a max of 10 CEUs in any one year (since future cycles will need 20 total CEUs). Since 10 can only be earned in only one year, mathematically private applicators will have to earn CEUs in at least three of the five years if certified the entire five-year cycle.
A couple of other rules state that CEUs will be prorated if certified less than five years and applicators cannot earn any CEUs the year they became certified. To calculate how many CEUs, a private applicator would multiply four times the number of years certified and then subtract four (because they can’t earn CEUs the year they became certified). While four CEUs are used to calculate how many total CEUs an applicator will need, that does mean they have to get at least four every year. Example, if a private applicator became certified in 2021 they will need eight total CEUs by Dec. 31, 2023. Or four multiplied by three years certified, then minus four for the first year, which equals eight total needed.
Here are some comparisons of the two recertification options for private applicators. Retesting will cost $85 ($20 study materials, $65 exam and license) while the cost to re-license for the next five-year cycle will be $20. Retesting will be a closed-book computer based proctored exam. To acquire enough CEUs, a long-term commitment from private applicators will be needed to attend enough meetings over multiple years.
It is the responsibility of the private applicator and ODAFF to keep track of CEUs. As of today, the Kelly Solutions System that ODAFF uses to keep track of certifications and CEUs for other categories doesn’t work for private applicators. We are told ODAFF is working on getting it updated. For future use the webpage is www.kellysolutions.com/OK/applicators/login.asp.
For more information, visit your county OSU Extension office or check out some online resources like the OSU Pesticide Education Safety Program (www.PestEd.okstate.edu), OSU Private Applicator Resource Page and Calendar of upcoming meetings (www.extension.okstate.edu/programs/private-applicator-training/) or ODAFF (www.ag.ok.gov/pesticides/).
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
