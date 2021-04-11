Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry (ODAFF) still is offering a temporary exception for take-home exams for those needing to become a private applicator.
ODAFF has officially set a submission deadline of June 1 to send in the take-home private applicator exam. Private applicators can contact OSU University Mailing directly to order the test packet by calling (405) 744-9037.
The second option would be to contact your local Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Services (OCES) office.
•
As far as a wheat update, the crop was been growing rapidly in the region. We may have hit first hollow stem a little late, but I believe the crop has rapidly progressed and it will mature out more on schedule with past years. This may hinder yields for some fields if stands were thin or planted late.
Due to the hastened pace of vertical growth, additional tiller development was minimum for many. Overall there is great yield potential throughout the region.
There are reports of mites throughout the region. Brown wheat mites are easiest to find in the afternoon on warm days. Wheat may show symptoms of being scorched or bronzed and withered. Treatment thresholds for an acaricide application are 25-50 per leaf on 6-9 inch plants. Heavy rainfall can reduce mite numbers significantly.
Crop rotation is a good management option going forward. Winter grain mite and wheat curl mite should not be an issue this late in the season.
Multiple reports of aphids are starting to come in, mostly greenbug and bird cherry-oat. Using the “Glance-N-Go” method (factsheet or phone app) is a great to for scouting for greenbugs. Bird cherry-oat aphids typically don’t cause much visible damage to the wheat plant, but high numbers can reduce forage and grain yields. If populations exceed an average 25-30 per tiller prior to the wheat heading a 5% yield loss could occur, and if populations average 50 or more a 10% yield loss could occur.
As far as wheat diseases, there has been several reports in the region of multiple leaf spotter diseases. These include tan spot, septoria tritici blotch and stagonospora nodorum blotch. These typically are found in the lower canopy and can result in loss or yellowing of leaves. Tan spot in particular is often found in heavy residue in no-till fields. There are a few reports of stripe rust being found, but in isolated areas.
So far, very little leaf rust has been found, but is predicted to spread as more moisture falls and temperature increase. Leaf rust needs free moisture on the leaf for 6 hours and warm temperature in order to infect the leaf.
I am currently being asked if fungicide applications are warranted for the leaf spotting diseases and if applications should be delayed to wait on full emergence of the flag leaf.
There are some variety differences of susceptibility. Varieties like Joe, Chrome, Wizard, Garrison and Ruby Lee typically provide more tolerance to tan spot. These diseases typically stay low in the canopy, but I did observe last year where they moved up to the flag leaf.
It will be more economical to postpone fungicide applications to better protect the flagleaf for a longer duration, as long as these other diseases stay low in the canopy.
Some fungicides are systemic (move around plant after application) and some are systemic but only move to new growth in the plant. A product containing Tebuconazole typically protects the plant for two weeks and partial protection the third week. It can also protect the flagleaf even if it has not emerged yet.
So depending on disease pressure from the leaf spotters and growth stage of the wheat it will depend on when an economical fungicide application should be applied.
As always, contact your local OCES office for more information.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.