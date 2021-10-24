By Sandy Williams
As the days get shorter, the nights get cooler and the leaves change color and start to fall, the time of autumn is here.
It means a lot of work for a lot of birds, insects and animals to get ready for the long winter months ahead.
Most birds gather in flocks and fly to warmer climates. Some birds fly thousands of miles to reach their destinations. Others, like the Canada geese, make northern Oklahoma their winter stomping grounds. I love the sounds of their honking as they fly from one water spot to another.
Then we have the little ants with their dens just above ground or some who have taken over a flower pit from a spring planting that has see the last of summer’s glory. These dens are home to thousands, and once disturbed, they scatter fast and grab any egg of an ant-to-be and organize a den for winter.
The honeybees and wasps collect the last of the honey. The bees head back to hive, and the wasps build mud nests in which to lay eggs and supply a few spiders for a food source for the new larva.
The bears of the animal kingdom teach their young how to eat berries and hunt for bugs, as well as how to eat fish and other food in the wild. It’s all about preparing for the winter months.
The squirrels eat just about anything they can find. They can destroy a garden if that garden is not protected. They love to plant nuts for their survival in the winter and eat seeds from bird feeders. The squirrel also is a good winter weather forecaster. The bushiness of their tails is a predictor of how severe the winter might be.
With all the preparation that we know about, there is one person who years ago wrote a book about how we as humans could prepare for a whole year. His name was Robert B. Thomas (1766-1846). He was a schoolteacher, a bookseller and an amateur astronomer who lived outside of Boston. He began a North American institution when he published the first version of “The Farmer’s Almanac.”
(The word “Old” was added to the title in 1882.) He soon distinguished his almanac from all others, writing in on of the early issues, “We must strive always to be useful, with a pleasant degree of humor.” This timeless formula has made “The Old Farmer’s Almanac” an indispensable reference book for generations of readers.
This almanac is owned and produced by Yankee Publishing of Dublin, N.H., and is part of a family of books and products that extends its welcome and reaches readers of all ages. This book has been used by my grandparents, parents and myself and has bee a world of information.
One of the features of the almanac that is most helpful to farmers and gardeners is its long-range weather forecasts, traditionally 80% accurate. Along with many gardening tips and suggestions, this historic publication can help us be as prepared for winter as are our friends in the animal kingdom.
Williams is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
