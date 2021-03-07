On Dec. 27, 2020, President Donald Trump signed into law a $908 billion relief package. The legislation includes a favorable update to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for farmers and ranchers and also provides the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) with an additional $284 billion for PPP loans.
The following outlines calculations for a first draw (meaning you did not receive a PPP loan in the first round) farmer. Please note that you need to work with your lender to ensure you have the appropriate documents, and that there are slight variations for partnerships and other types of legal organization.
Previously, under SBA rules, farmers’ participation in the PPP was based on 2019 net farm profits (or losses), reported on IRS form Schedule F, Profit or Loss from Farming. If a farmer showed a negative farm profit, they would not have been eligible for a PPP loan. The new legislation would help farmers and ranchers by allowing them to use 2019 or 2020 as their base period. If the farmer does not have employees they can use their schedule F gross income (up to $100,000) when calculating their PPP loan, rather than their 2019 net income. Therefore, any farmer with positive sales on the 2019 or 2020 schedule F is eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program. Farmers with employees need to use their 2019 or 2020 payroll to calculate the maximum loan amount.
The PPP is a loan that can be used for salaries, wages, insurance premiums, mortgage interest (not mortgage principle), rent and utilities. The interest rate for a PPP loan is 1% with a payback period of five years. A PPP loan can be forgiven (not have to be paid back) if the following criteria is met:
• Employee and compensation levels are maintained.
• The loan proceeds are spent on payroll costs and other expenses.
• At least 60% of the PPP amount is spent on payroll costs
To determine the amount of PPP funds that are available to a producer without employees, just take line 9 of the schedule F and reduce that number to $100,000 if it is over $100,000. Then divide it by 12 and then multiply it by 2.5. For example, if a producer shows a gross farm income of $25,000 on their schedule F, the maximum loan amount would be $5,208. ($25,000/12 X 2.5). If the producer has an EIDL loan made between Jan. 31, 2020, and ending on April 3, 2020, you can add the outstanding amount that you seek to refinance. Do not include the amount of any advance under an EIDL COVID-19 loan. PPP funds should be used in eight weeks after receiving them.
For farmers with employees, you need to compute your 2019 or 2020 payroll by adding the difference between your 2019 or 2020 Schedule F line 9 gross income amount, and the sum of Schedule F lines 15, 23, and 37 up to $100,000 on an annualized basis. If the amount is over $100,000, reduce to $100,000. If the amount is less than zero then set the number to zero. Next, add 2019 or 2020 gross wages and tips paid to your employees from each quarter plus any pre-tax employee contributions for health insurance or other fringe benefits excluded from taxable Medicare wage and tips. Next subtract any amounts paid to an employee over $100,000 on an annualized basis. Finally, add 2019 or 2020 employer contributions for employee group health, life, disability, vision and dental insurance, employer contributions for employee retirement, and state and local taxes assessed on employers for employee compensation.
Then calculate the average monthly amount (divide the amount summed above by 12). Multiply that number by 2.5. If the producer has an EIDL loan made between Jan. 31, 2020, and ending on April 3, 2020, you can add the outstanding amount you seek to refinance. Do not include the amount of any advance under an EIDL COVID-19 loan.
Producers wanting more information or to apply for a PPP loan should contact their lending institution for application details.
If you use PPP funds for unauthorized purposes, SBA will direct you to repay those amounts. If you knowingly use the funds for unauthorized purposes, you will be subject to additional liability such as charges for fraud.
If one of your shareholders, members or partners uses PPP funds for unauthorized purposes, SBA will have recourse against the shareholder, member, or partner for the unauthorized use.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
