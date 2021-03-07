By Cheryl Kephart
It is an exciting time for gardeners. If you have not started planting your cool-season seeds, it’s time. Cool-season vegetables include broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, onions, beets, carrots, Swiss chard, lettuce, peas, radishes, spinach, kohlrabi and turnips.
Potato tubers also should be planted. Certified potato seeds will produce the largest yield. Make sure the seed pieces are approximately 2-3 ounces with eyes in each piece. Using smaller pieces will result in smaller yields. Some like to set cut pieces aside to heal, but I have done both and not seen any difference.
Here are some garden tips for March:
• Remove excessive thatch from warm-season lawns before crabgrass control treatment.
• Broadleaf weeds can easily be controlled in cool-season lawns at this time with post-emergent broadleaf herbicides.
• Pre-emergent crabgrass control chemicals can still be applied to cool and warm-season turf grasses. Please read the cautions on the label when using any weed killers near or in the root zone of desirable plants.
• Although fall is the best time, March is the second best time to seed cool-season turf grass.
• Cool-season lawns such as bluegrass, fescue, and ryegrass may be fertilized now with first application of the season.
• Begin mowing cool-season grasses at 1 1/2 to 3 1/2 inches high.
• Cultivate annual flower and vegetable planting beds to destroy winter weeds. Apply mulch (organic is best) to control weeds. Landscape fabric also can reduce weeds, but it can dry out and prevent water penetration.
• Prune roses just before growth starts and begin a regular disease spray program as the foliage appears on susceptible varieties.
• Divide and replant overcrowded summer and fall blooming perennials. Mow and cut back liriope and ornamental grasses before new growth.
With springtime just around the corner, many are interested in attracting butterflies. Their beautiful presence in the garden adds color and activity in our flowerbeds. With a little planning, creating butterfly habitats is a rewarding and fun experience.
Butterflies need sunny, warm spaces to be active. Most plants butterflies like require bright sunshine. Butterflies are attracted to flowers by color, and clusters of flowers are more attractive.
Butterflies cannot drink from open water. Wet sand, earth, or mud create the best watering holes. Set out a few basking stones where they can raise their body temperature to be able to fly and remain active.
Female butterflies lay their eggs only on certain host plants that will nourish their hatched caterpillars. Butterfly weed, milkweed, parsley, dill, fennel, rue, passionflower and tulip trees are good choices.
Milkweed is the monarch’s host plant, the only plant their caterpillars can eat. Eating milkweed makes them toxic to birds. Monarch populations have declined because of habitat loss. Planting a combination of milkweed and pollinator-friendly flowers can help reverse this issue.
Here’s an interesting fact: The monarch butterflies you see in the fall are actually the great-great-grandchildren of the monarchs you see in the spring.
So, plant now for a butterfly habitat this spring and enjoy watching the beauty of nature unfold.
You will be glad you did.
Kephart is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
