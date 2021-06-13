By David Hillock
Following are some tips gardeners can do this summer.
General landscape
• Find someone to water plants in the house and garden while on vacation. Harvesting vegetables and mowing the lawn are a must and imply that someone is home.
• Mulch ornamentals, vegetables and annuals to reduce soil crusting and to regulate temperatures and moisture during summer. Mulching will reduce about 70% of the summer yard maintenance.
• Remain alert for insect damage. Add spider mite to the list. Foliage of most plants becomes pale and speckled; juniper foliage turns a pale yellowish color. Shake a branch over a white paper and watch for tiny specks that crawl. Watch for first generation fall webworms (EPP-7306).
Turfgrass
• Fertilize warm-season grasses at one pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet. Don’t fertilize fescue and other cool-season grasses during the summer.
• Dollar spot disease of lawns can first become visible in mid-May. Make certain fertilizer applications have been adequate before applying a fungicide (EPP-7658).
• Seeding of warm-season grasses should be completed by the end of June (through July for improved varieties such as Riviera and Yukon) to reduce winter kill losses (HLA-6420).
• Brown patch disease of cool-season grasses can be a problem. (HLA-6420).
• White grubs soon will be emerging as June beetles. Watch for high populations that can indicate damage from later lifecycle stages as grubs in the summer.
Fruit and nut
• Renovate overgrown strawberry beds after the last harvest. Start by setting your lawnmower on its highest setting and mow off the foliage. Next thin crowns 12-24 inches apart. Apply recommended fertilizer, pre-emergence herbicide if needed and keep watered. (HLA-6214)
Trees and shrubs
• Vigorous, unwanted limbs should be removed or shortened on new trees. Watch for forks in the main trunk and remove the least desirable trunk as soon as it is noticed (HLA-6415).
• Pine needle disease treatments are needed again in mid-June.
• Remove tree wraps during the summer to avoid potential disease and insect buildup.
• Softwood cuttings from new growth of many shrubs will root if propagated in a moist shady spot.
• Protect trees from lawnmowers and weed eaters by mulching or using protective aerated covers. Injury to the trunk can be fatal to a tree depending on the severity of the damage and how often it occurs. The trunk of a tree not only provides support to the branches and leaves, it is the main conduit for water and nutrients between the leaves and root system.
Flowers
• Pinch back leggy annuals to encourage new growth. Fertilize and water appropriately.
• Feed established mums and other perennials
• When picking fresh roses or removing faded ones, cut back to a leaflet facing the outside of the bush to encourage open growth and air circulation.
• Stake tall perennials before toppling winds arise.
Hillock is Oklahoma State University Extension consumer horticulturist and Master Gardener coordinator.
