Did you have to mow your lawn much this year? I’m not talking to people irrigating their yard; those of us who rely on mother nature have not spent much time in the mower seat. The same thing is influencing the amount of forage available to our livestock.
I have witnessed more than a few grumblings about the price of hay from buyers. Comments that they cannot make money at current prices is an honest concern.
Those of you producing hay see the other side. Fertilizer costs more than 150% higher than previous years, higher chemical costs, increased machinery expense and fuel price increases all factor into the cost of growing forage.
Hay stocks in Oklahoma have gone down 48% year-over-year, and we started last year below average supplies. The cost of a product is not linear as supply decreases and prices can skyrocket as the reality sets in that some producers will not be able to purchase the hay they need to make it through winter.
What is the cost of a bale of hay? First, we need land to produce hay so let’s assume a feasible rental rate for pasture that also can be hayed is $25/acre. The cost to create a bale of hay from swathing to baling a 5-by-6 round bale in this example is $35/bale if the ground produced 2 bales/acre. A 50-pound nitrogen/acre fertilizer rate costs $45/acre so we split that between two bales for a $22.50/bale nitrogen cost. So far, we have $70/per round bale in expenses. You could add $5/bale hauling cost to the side of the field, but I omitted it here.
This is for our typical native grass hay. I have heard of anecdotal observations for alfalfa hay that is bringing $300/ton or more. Our native grass example would cost $165/ton.
When we drill down on the expense of production the expense of procurement makes sense. My caution to producers is that they should never buy hay that has not been tested. There is too much variability in hay quality and prices are too high to take that risk. Nitrates have been a concern in many hay fields as well, which could render hay worthless if levels are too high. It seems to be a common theme where quality hay is undervalued and poor hay is overvalued as the market tries to discover value. Consider purchasing hay that is of higher quality due to the cost of supplemental protein sources. A dollar of hay with good quality will far outweigh the value of poor hay that must be supplemented with protein and labor to deliver that supplement.
Also consider that producers may face a longer feeding season. Pastures are stressed, moisture prospects still are low and a wet spring has not been forecast. We may have to consider a feeding season that stretches more than half the year for some producers. Current prices may seem cheap once the snow starts to fly.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service west area ag economics specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.