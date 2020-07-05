It is not too early to start preparing for fall wheat pasture. Ordering certified seed wheat early is always a good practice to ensure sourcing a desired variety.
Cleaning farm-saved seed wheat should decrease weed seed and increase the seed quality, which should assist in better emergence and seedling vigor. Quality of famer-saved seed wheat is largely dependent on the quality before storage and how it was stored. After cleaning, it is recommended to have a germination test conducted.
When growing wheat for forage, one of the easiest ways to get more tonnage is to plant early. Research conducted by Oklahoma State University has shown that more forage is produced the earlier we plant. Some trials show that sowing wheat the first week of September yielded about twice as much fall forage as a mid- to late-September planting date. When sowing wheat this early we can sacrifice some grain potential and some issues can occur.
When planting this early the potential for pests can increase. These pests include many viruses, root rots, foliar diseases, hessian flies, wheat curl mites, wireworms, army cutworms and weeds. Some aid can be made through the use of seed treatments that include an insecticide and/or a fungicide. These seed treatments can reduce root/foot rots, bunt, smut, leaf rust, powdery mildew, hessian fly, as well as reduce aphids that can transmit barely yellow dwarf virus. When selecting a seed treatment be cautious of grazing restrictions, which can range from 0-45 days depending on product used.
Mite-transmitted diseases (wheat streak mosaic, high plains disease or Triticum mosaic) can greatly reduce spring forage production when an early fall infection occurs. The best management practice would be to prevent a “Green Bridge” prior to sowing the wheat. A minimum of two weeks of nothing green (including corn, sorghums, volunteer wheat and other grassy weeds) is needed to allow the wheat curl mite to starve out prior to wheat seeding. The wheat curl mite still might vector these viruses when invading from neighboring fields, but the viruses will cause less of an impact due to a later infection.
When selecting a wheat variety be sure to note certain characteristics like acidic soil tolerance, high soil temperature germination sensitivity, coleoptile length, forage production potential, pest resistance, recovery after grazing and first hollow stem date. Utilizing certified seed wheat also can ensure adequate seed quality. Good seed vigor with a known germination percentage will aid in developing early seedling vigor, which typically will lead to producing more fall forage.
The next easiest way to increase fall forage would be to increase your seeding rates. Several trials have shown that fall forage will increase with a seeding rate of 2 bushels (120 pounds) per acre. Fall forage can be increased with even higher seeding rates, but the economics start to become a little less favorable due to seed costs.
Increasing seeding rates as the planting season progresses can also assist in producing more forage, but increasing seeding rates hardly ever makes up for lost forage potential from seeding earlier.
In addition to seed costs, fertility likely will be another high input cost. Managing fertility economically can be challenging. Starting with a simple composite soil sample can go a long way in managing this input.
Knowing your soil pH and levels of the other nutrients will dictate where you should focus your dollars. Acidic soils can limit forage production as much as anything else. The only solution to fix acidic soils is to apply lime, but variety selection and banding phosphorus fertilizer in-furrow can help offset the loss in forage production. Banding fertilizer with our grain drills is more efficient and economical because it is placed right with the seed.
To find out more about how to produce decent wheat pasture economically visit your local OSU Extension office.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
