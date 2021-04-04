Acres in Oklahoma planted in winter wheat for the 2021 crop year increased over the previous year, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
In the Sooner State, 4.3 million acres where planted in wheat, up from 4.25 million acres planted for the 2020 crop year. Estimates came from the March Agricultural Survey, according to NASS.
“The estimates provided in this report are intended to reflect growers intentions as of the survey period,” according to NASS.
“New acreage estimates will be made based on surveys conducted in June when crop acreages have been established or planting intentions are firm.”
Wheat acres have gone up in the state the past two crop years. For the 2019 crop year, 4.2 million acres were planted.
Nationwide, winter wheat acres were up to about 33.1 million acres, compared to 30.4 million acres in the 2020 crop year and 31.5 million acres for the 2019 crop year.
The latest crop progress report released Monday by NASS showed a mixed bag for wheat conditions.
Most of the state’s wheat crops, 58%, was listed in good condition, with another 3% listed as excellent, according to NASS. Another 24% was listed in fair condition, with the remaining 15% in poor or very poor shape.
In terms of progress, 45% of Oklahoma’s wheat crop was in the jointing stage, which is up from 36% the previous week and 42% from the same time period a year ago, according to NASS.
Other crops saw increases as well. Canola planted acres went up to 14,000 acres, compared to 12,000 for the 2020 crop year.
Sorghum saw a big jump, from 305,000 acres last crop year to 380,000 acres for the current year.
Soybean acres, though, dropped to 550,000 acres for this crop year, compared to 560,000 last year.
Most of the state in out of drought, according to U.S. Drought Monitor’s report released Thursday.
NASS figures show 70% of the state’s topsoil has adequate moisture, while 68% of the subsoil has adequate moisture.
