Waynoka FFA Reporter
Marlie Pitts is Waynoka FFA vice president.
She is a junior at Waynoka Public Schools and is the daughter of Ronnie and Alicia Pitts. She has two siblings, Nathan and Mattie Pitts.
This will be her fourth year in FFA. Her siblings were the reason she joined FFA.
Her SAE projects are showing and breeding pigs. Her hobbies outside of FFA are playing softball and basketball and coaching 8-and-under softball.
Her favorite FFA memory is going out to the ag farm and breeding pigs during ag class, and her favorite thing about FFA is meeting all the new people and spending time with her dad while he helps her with her projects.
“Over the next year, I am excited to work with our officer team and grow our chapter,” she said.
After high school, she plans to become a dental hygienist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.