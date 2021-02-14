A major part of producing crops is protecting the crop when needed with use of pesticides, namely herbicides, insecticides and fungicides.
Pesticides are either classified as “restricted use” or general use (non-restricted use). Restricted use pesticides have a higher risk of harm to humans or the environment if not handled, used and applied safely and effectively. To be able to purchase or apply restricted use pesticides a person first must become a certified pesticide applicator. Certified applicators include private applicators, commercial applicators, non-commercial applicators and service technicians.
There are about a couple dozen pesticide applicator categories offered from Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry (ODAFF). Some of note include ag plant, ag animal, seed treatment, right-of-way, fumigation, aerial and private. Farmers who use pesticides on their own or rented farm should pursue a private applicator’s license.
To become a certified applicator a person must pass the appropriate ODAFF exams and apply for a license. Other than private applicators, applicators must pass the core exam prior to taking any of the other category exams. All pesticide applicator exams are exclusively offered through PSI Services LLC. Historically private applicators could complete a take-home exam. Due to the pandemic this past year, private applicators once again had this option but only temporarily.
All pesticide applicator categories will expire on a five-year cycle, but not all categories expire on the same year. All private and ag plant applicator’s licenses will expire Dec. 31, 2023, regardless of when the applicator became certified. The seed treatment category just expired in 2020. For recertification applicators have two options, either pay to retest or acquire the appropriate number of Continuing Education Units (CEUs). Private applicators are now capable of acquiring CEUs.
Total CEUs required is specific for each category and are prorated based on when the applicator became certified. For ag plant and private, applicators will need four CEUs per year certified. Applicators cannot acquire CEUs the year they became certified. No more than one-half of the total amount of CEUs needed can be obtained in any one year. If certified for the whole five-year cycle, the only mathematical solution would involve accumulating CEUs in at least three of the five years.
If an applicator passed the private or ag plant exam the fall of 2018 when last cycle expired, they will need a total of 20 CEUs by Dec. 31, 2023. The total is calculated by multiplying the number of years certified by four. That does not mean they have to get four every year. CEUs obtained in 2018 or earlier will not apply to the current cycle. They can get a maximum of 10 in any one year. Since they can’t get 10 in any one year again, they will need to spread the remaining 10 over two or more years. Hence why it takes a minimum of three years to properly acquire the 20 total CEUs needed.
If an applicator passed the private or ag plant exam in 2020, they would only need 12 total CEUs by Dec. 31, 2023. Total calculated by multiplying the three years (2021, 2022, 2023) by four. CEU’s cannot be obtained in 2020 when certified. They can get a maximum of 10 in any one year, and the remainder in one or both of the remaining years. So, they would have to get CEUs in at least two of the three years available.
Pesticide applicators will need to take action this year if they want to avoid retesting. OSU Extension is currently developing some CEU opportunities for later this year. Check with your county Extension office to find out more. There are some other online trainings available. You can check out the OSU Pesticide Education webpage PestEd.okstate.edu to find out more about the new testing procedures, how to order applicator study manuals, online trainings available, how to check your CEU status, and many other ODAFF pesticide related links.
Last fall, the dicamba products Engenia by BASF and XtendiMax by Bayer were given five-year registrations from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA also extended the registration of Tavium by Syngenta, a premix dicamba and S-metolachlor. Certified applicators will once again need to attend an annual training to be able to use these products in dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton. Because of COVID-19 concerns, training is being offered online this year. Applicators can visit the BASF, Bayer or Syngenta webpages to access the training pertaining to which product the applicator plans to use.
OSU Extension is in the progress of potentially offering trainings. Keep in contact with your local Extension office to be informed when these trainings become available.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomist.
