By Lori Bowers
Perennials are, in my opinion, the best plant if you want more bang for your buck. A one-time planting equals years of gardening enjoyment since perennials multiply and produce year after year.
Perennials come in such a wide variety, choosing what to put in your garden is challenging. I have chosen a few of my favorites.
Meadow sage is one of my very favorite perennials. It comes in a significant number of varieties and colors. The colors most often seen are in varying shades of purple (also referred to as blue), pink and white.
Once established, meadow sage handles the hot, dry conditions of Oklahoma like a champ. This full-sun plant will continue to bloom from late spring to well into fall with minimal water.
It does require deadheading in order to achieve optimal blooms. I have had my white meadow sage for over five years. It grows large enough to require pruning two to three times during its growing season.
Even pruned it back to half its size, it will grow enough to necessitate pruning again a couple of months later. As a bonus, both bees and butterflies are attracted to them in droves.
Gaillardia is another perennial that is built for Oklahoma weather. I adore the fact that it produces beautiful, showy, daisy-like blooms even in the heat of our summers. Gaillardia has been hybridized over the past 15 years to produce some absolutely stunning varieties as Arizona Sun, Burgundy, Fanfare, Goblin and Mesa Yellow.
This perennial spreads each year and within a couple of years, you are gifted with a dense, beautiful blanket of color. Gaillardia do not require deadheading. For maximum flowering and pollinators, deadheading is a task worth undertaking.
If you are looking for a perennial to add both texture and contrast to your garden or flower bed, then Artemisia may be for you. I have had the variety, Silver Mound, in my flower bed for four to five years. This full sun, drought tolerant perennial is a fast grower that maintains its silvery-soft green, feathery foliage even through the heat of summer.
Artemisia is very low maintenance. Dividing the artemisia every few years is necessary if you want to maintain a more diminutive size.
Two years ago, I planted my first hardy hibiscus. Its fast growth and abundant, massive blooms had me hooked. Hardy hibiscus is a cross between the U.S. native rose mallow and the rose of Sharon cultivar. It is considered “hardy” because will survive the winter months in zones 4 to 9. Enid falls in the middle of those zones with a 7/7a designation.
The hardy hibiscus is a fast growing, low maintenance bush. If watered twice a week (three times during 90+ temperatures) , this hibiscus will bloom from summer until early fall. You do not have to deadhead as the spent blooms wither and fall off. Overwintering you hardy hibiscus requires pruning back any dead stems down to 8 inches to 12 inches in late fall and applying mulch for protection.
Happy gardening.
Bowers is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.