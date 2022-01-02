Happy New Year market watchers. 2021 is in the books and it’s time for 2020-too! Wait NO, 2022.
Take a deep breath as it’s time for beginning anew. All the things you hoped to accomplish last year can be added to your new stretch goals for the 365 days ahead. Reset and regroup as your optimism should be at an all-time high to start a new year.
And what a year it’s been. Despite heightened volatility that has made trading plenty tricky, equity and commodity markets closed the year with impressive growth. Oil jumped 60%, equities up nearly 30%, KC wheat up 30%, corn up 35%, soybeans up 22%, cotton up 48%, feeder cattle up 26% and fats up nearly 25%. These advancements, while respectable, also are not at the highs of the year. With rising inflation, continued compromise from COVID variants and rising geopolitical tensions, the next 12 months are expected to be more complex.
The three potential rate hikes by the Fed are anything but certain as they respond to economic and employment progress in time while not prematurely. The most unpredictable of the uncertainties on the horizon are the developing geopolitics between the U.S. and Russia, China and Iran. Take your pick of the most critical issues, but I believe the ones that will emerge prominent in Russia and China are border and sovereignty issues involving Ukraine and Taiwan, respectively. I foresee the leadership of both Russia and China pressing these conflicts simultaneously to further strain the lack of political appetite in the executive but also the legislative branches of government in the U.S. for conflict resolution.
With the Biden administration’s approval rating sinking and unlikely to run for a second term, I only expect this impasse to become more pronounced this next year allowing such conflicts to linger. How will these potential disruptions impact the broader market? Hard to say, but it may in fact add volatility premium to commodities, both ag and energy, should trade flows be impacted.
With new leadership in Germany, it also will be interesting to see how the major economies in the EU respond given energy dependence on Russia and trade with China.
In the last week of trading, the wheat market put in highs in Sunday overnight trading before selling off the rest of the week. Russian troop movements off the Ukraine border and precipitation chances in the U.S., although accompanied with cold, played into the weakness. The U.S. wheat belt is in great need of precipitation, but I expect very little to materialize versus the gap. This cold snap definitely will put wheat into dormancy with lows at or below freezing into mid-January, at least. Snow cover shields winter wheat from frigid temps, but yields limited actual moisture.
Time will tell, but I think we have yet to see the highs in the wheat market. March KC futures broke below $8.00 Friday, but managed to close above at $8.01½.
The corn and soybean market have remained reasonably supported in light of last week’s surge. Friday’s action was setting up to be an inside day on corn right up until the final segments of the session before putting in a low below Thursday. Soybeans did close with an inside day (lower high and higher low) on the chart suggesting that Monday’s move likely is to see follow through in that direction. Dryness in South America has continued to bring weather premium to the corn and bean charts.
U.S. corn sales this week were larger than expected while soybeans were lower and wheat was at the bottom of expectations. The forecast shows much needed precipitation in Brazil and Argentina over the 6-10 and 11-15 day outlook. This market should find support if the actual falls short, but be cautious of some selling before the next up start. I expect the battle for U.S. acres between corn and soybeans to get started in mid-to-late January or early February. China this week expanded approvals of GMO corn varieties to be planted in the country. It’s no surprise that all approved varieties are from Chinese companies, but also recall that Syngenta is now owned by a State Owned Enterprise (SOE), so such approvals are probably next in line. While this could help increase or at least help stabilize Chinese production, I believe the greater importance of this move is that importation of GMO corn will be increasingly more difficult to restrict through fair trade practices via the World Trade Organization (WTO).
This could be the beginning of China signaling to the global market that adequate corn supplies are increasingly important as the countries animal protein and ethanol sectors expand. There have been plenty of signals from China as of late that U.S. beef is in vogue. Recent numbers have been softer to China likely reflecting the resumption of Brazilian beef exports after the August BSE case. However, I do expect U.S. beef to remain a primary contender in the Asian markets this next year as quality becomes of greater importance. The cattle market was on fire this week especially feeders making new recent highs on Friday rebounding from early weakness. March feeders surged 5% this week alone to close just shy of $170. As I have been saying, I think this market has potential to reach $180 on the March, April or May contracts, but that will not be without swings.
As we all know, traders typically manage to selloff the markets in March when stocker producers are gathering cattle off wheat, so I advise it wise to protect these price levels with put options or Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) or a combination to keep the upside open, but protect the downside. You never know when the next Black Swan event will lurch upon us. If you’re looking for downside protection while keeping the upside open, I encourage you to consider LRP, which I also offer through insurance, in addition to puts and hedges is a great way to protect downside for less premium. It is basically a subsidized put option, but there are other differences as well including the ability to pay the premium after the coverage expires instead of upfront.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
