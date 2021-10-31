By Mandy Gross
Oklahoma State University honored a distinguished group of individuals who have brought distinctive credit to the university’s Ferguson College of Agriculture and who have demonstrated a continuing commitment to agricultural sciences and natural resources.
During the OSU Agriculture Honors ceremony on Oct. 18, the Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, comprised of the Ferguson College of Agriculture and two state agencies — OSU Extension and OSU Ag Research — recognized honorees of the 2020 and 2021 Distinguished Alumni and Champion for OSU Agriculture awards.
“The awards celebrated during OSU Ag Honors are the most prestigious honors the division can bestow on an individual,” said Thomas G. Coon, vice president for OSU agricultural programs. “Each and every one of our honorees demonstrate how much we depend upon collaborations and the work of others to fulfill our land-grant mission. They make us more successful in inspiring students, making new discoveries and serving our fellow Oklahomans.”
Individuals honored for the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award included Richard Carter, Greg Hart and Kristen Hart, Michael Kenna and Ken Pinkston. Although named last year, an in-person ceremony honoring their achievements was postponed to this year due to the pandemic.
Mindy Brashears, Raymond Campbell, Michael Galyean, brothers Brett Ramsey and Greg Ramsey, and Frank C. Robson were honored as 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients.
Established in 1983, the Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes individuals whose accomplishments serve as a model for current and future Ferguson College of Agriculture students.
The late Paul Schatte was honored as the 2020 Champion for OSU Agriculture during this year’s ceremony.
In addition, Goltry’s Brenda Sidwell, Martha Burger, Arlan Richardson, sisters Joyce Taylor and the late Barbara Pass, and Marta White were honored as 2021 Champions for OSU Agriculture.
Established in 2011, the Champion for OSU Agriculture Award recognizes individuals who are not graduates of the Ferguson College of Agriculture but who have brought distinction to the division.
Sidwell owns and operates Sidwell Insurance Agency, where she assists producers throughout Oklahoma and Kansas with crop insurance. Sidwell and her late husband, Raymond, funded scholarships to support the OSU Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, international students and study abroad opportunities in the OSU Ferguson College of Agriculture. Following Raymond’s passing, Sidwell worked with the OSU Foundation to make her husband’s dream come true of updating the North Central Research Station in Lahoma. The facility was named in his honor.
Lyndall Stout, OSU Agricultural Communications Services director and host of the television show “SUNUP,” served as the master of ceremonies of the event.
“I’m so glad we were able to hold the event this year and honor our recipients for 2020 and 2021,” she said. “The OSU Ag Honors ceremony is always one of my favorite nights to celebrate the incredible honorees and learn more about them through special videos telling their life stories.”
Gross is a communications specialist for OSU’s Agricultural Communications Services.
