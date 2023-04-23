By Alyssa Hardaway
STILLWATER, Okla. — Construction of the New Frontiers Agricultural Hall reached a milestone in March as a bright orange beam with signatures was installed in the new home for Oklahoma State University Agriculture.
University officials joined the project’s construction partners in celebrating the topping-out milestone, said Randy Raper, assistant vice president of facilities for OSU Agriculture.
“Traditionally, a topping out is a time for the builders to celebrate one of the last beams or installation of the highest point in the construction process,” he said. “During the New Frontiers topping out, the American and OSU Agriculture flags attached to the signed beam flew over the construction site as it was placed as one of the highest beams in the facility.”
The topping-out beam is signed by more than 300 OSU Ferguson College of Agriculture faculty, staff, students and alumni as well as New Frontiers donors and university leaders. It is located on the south side of the building, representing numerous generations of OSU agriculturalists.
“We are not just constructing a new home for OSU Agriculture — we are building a cutting-edge facility to foster creativity, collaboration and experiences in and out of the classroom,” said Thomas G. Coon, vice president and dean of OSU Agriculture. “Seeing the progress made each month makes us look forward to the day we can move in and see the eagerness of faculty, staff and students as they experience the capabilities of the new building.”
Blaire Atkinson, OSU Foundation president, said the university is thankful for the leadership and vision Coon has provided to the New Frontiers project and for helping to make the new building a reality.
“Even with a historic global pandemic, the project persevered, and Dr. Coon continued to engage with the OSU Agriculture family and connect their passions with opportunities within this facility,” she said. “He harnessed their excitement and invited them to help fulfill our mission to feed the world and meet the needs of a 21st century, pre-eminent land-grant institution.”
Scheduled to open in fall 2024, the New Frontiers Agricultural Hall will be the hub of innovation and scientific discovery for the Ferguson family and help strengthen the research, teaching and Extension missions.
It will feature the Lew Meibergen Teaching Lab, named by the Meibergen family, on the second floor.
The New Frontiers campaign reached its $50 million fundraising goal in record time. The campaign is recognized as one of the fastest capital campaigns at OSU and the first academic capital campaign of this magnitude to reach its fundraising goal before the building opens.
However, more support is needed to address additional building costs and added features. Visit New Frontiers to learn more about getting involved in the campaign or for construction updates and donor stories.
The New Frontiers campaign was launched in January 2020 to build a new state-of-the-art facility for OSU Agriculture. The New Frontiers Agricultural Hall, expected to open in fall 2024, further advances teaching, research and Extension efforts that are critical to the state’s economy, citizens’ safety and quality of life. By advancing OSU Agriculture and its programs, New Frontiers is fostering innovation to help feed the world.
The $100 million facility will feature an academic pavilion, student services pavilion and a laboratory pavilion. Coon said the new building will prioritize experiential learning in flexible laboratories and classrooms.
