Oklahoma Proven is a plant promotion program coordinated by faculty in the Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture at Oklahoma State University.
The goal of the program is to recommend plants well-adapted for use across Oklahoma. Oklahoma Proven plants have been selected to withstand environmental stress, but remember that all plants need special attention during the establishment phase or during periods of environmental extremes.
Oklahoma Provens for 2020 are:
• Tree, Hornbeam (Carpinus species). American hornbeam is a slow-growing, understory tree with an attractive globular form. It typically grows 20-35 feet tall. The European hornbeam grows in full sun to part shade and needs little pruning when grown as a tree, but responds well to hard pruning if grown as a hedge; it is a medium-sized tree that grows 40-60 feet tall with a pyramidal to oval-rounded crown. Both trees produce flowers as separate male and female catkins. Leaves are dark green. Upright columnar forms are available. Full sun or light shade. Soil: Tolerates medium moisture, well drained soil.
• Shrub, Red yucca (Hesperaloe parviflora). Not a yucca, this member of the century-plant family (Agavaceae) produces soft, yucca-like, evergreen leaves, 2-3 feet in length, crowded on the perennial’s short, woody base. The flower stalk rises 5 feet and bears showy, coral-colored, tubular flowers on arching, wand-like pink stems. Yellow flowering forms also are available. Leaves are plum-colored in winter, blue-green other times. Red yucca is drought-resistant and adaptable to a variety of soils. Exposure: Full sun. Soil: Dry, excellent drainage.
• Perennial, Golden variegated sweet flag (Acorus gramineus ‘Ogon’). Acorus gramineus is commonly called grass-leaved sweet flag. It is native to wetland areas in the orient. Ogon is a dwarf plant that features iris-like tufts of narrow, grass-like, variegated leaf blades (6-12 inches tall and ¼ of an inch wide) that are striped with yellow and green but primarily appear as yellow.
Sweet flag is easily grown in average medium to wet soils in full sun to part shade and perform well in both boggy conditions and consistently moist garden soils. Never allow soil to dry out.
• Annual, Brazilian verbena (improved cultivars) (Verbena bonariensis). Commonly called Brazilian vervain, this plant is really a rapid-growing, clump forming tender perennial. Plants typically form a 1-foot tall basal clump of dark green leaves from which rise erect, slender, wiry, branching, stems to 3.5 feet tall bearing clusters (to 2 inches across) of tiny rose-violet flowers. If sited in sheltered locations with southern exposures plants can survive mild winters. Even if plants do not survive winter, they often remain in gardens for a number of years through self-seeding. Heat and drought resistant and makes a great cut flower; also attracts butterflies and hummingbirds. Full sun/part shade. Soil: Poor, good drainage.
Castor is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.