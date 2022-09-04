PRYOR, Okla. — “All of our neighbors thought we were crazy because they all bought a house to be on the lake. We bought a house to be on a lake and have a farm.”
A backyard farming operation on the shore of Lake Hudson is just the way Stephen and Tammi Bell, of Pryor, said they like it. The couple established Waterline Farms with the goal of using sustainable methods free of chemicals to grow their own fruits, nuts and vegetables using permaculture techniques.
“We have an underlying purpose of maintaining and developing habitat for wildlife such as birds, deer, pollinators and our resident eagle,” Stephen said. “Recently we were awarded two grants from the Oklahoma forestry department to create a riparian buffer, establish windbreaks and provide forage and refuge for wildlife.”
The goal is to use regenerative agriculture to add and sustain biomass in the soil. Waterline Farms is a member of the Soil for Water program through the National Center for Appropriate Technology. The goal of the program is to make land more resilient to catch and hold water in the soil and serve as a habitat for birds and other wildlife.
“We do not mow our grass within 100 feet of the shore,” Stephen said. “This has allowed deep-rooted native perennial plants to grow.”
The Soil for Water Network is comprised of 92 U.S. family farms united with a common goal to increase soil water retention. Stephen and Tammi have been members since January and were one of the first farms registered in the state of Oklahoma.
Across the Great Plains, biomass accounts for 3% to 8% of the land. For every acre of land with 1% biomass, the ground is able to store thousands of gallons of water.
“Instead of (water) soaking into the millions and millions of acres in the Great Plains, it all runs off,” Tammi said. “That’s why Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, we really get flooded because it all runs down.”
The couple named their operation Waterline Farms because water from Lake Hudson is piped into Tulsa for human consumption. Stephen and Tammi are passionate about keeping it clean for themselves and for others.
What grows?
Growing native plants for wildlife and increased soil retention is only the beginning for Waterline Farms. Tammi engages in permaculture to grow her own food in a self-sufficient and sustainable way.
“It is kind of a big back-to-nature philosophy about everything,” Tammi said. “There’s no such thing as trash.”
Tammi grows anything and everything in her garden using polyculture techniques. There are no straight lines. Both fruits and vegetables grow and benefit from each other through the growing season. The fruits, Tammi said, include plums, peaches, nectarines, apricots, raspberries, blueberries, goji berries, Aronia berries, elderberries and strawberries. Trees include two hazelnuts, three chestnuts and 25 pecan trees, while vegetables range from asparagus, tomatoes, kale, broccoli, cucumbers, peppers, squash to cantaloupe and much more.
“I never wanted to be like a slave to the garden,” Tammi said. “Everything is kind of like, if it wants to grow, it gets to grow.”
Traditional and non-traditional foods are grown using wholly sustainable methods on the farm with no chemical residue.
“Think about it like at the beginning of time,” Tammi said motioning to the garden. “This was the grocery store. You think, ‘I want a peach and I want a fig and I want a piece of asparagus and passionfruit.’ It’s just all together.”
Before visitors can get over to see the garden, there are more than 100 chickens alongside ducks, guineas and turkeys to visit along the way. Each animal pays their way in egg production, meat income and effective pest control.
“We had Japanese beetles horrible last year,” Stephen said. “The ducks thankfully got here in time and completely decimated the Japanese beetles. That’s part of not using pesticides. If you don’t use a pesticide, you had better have an answer for that pest. You’ve got to find a predator and the ducks are effective at that.”
Birds aren’t the only answer when finding an effective predator. In addition, Waterline Farm runs sheep, goats and American guinea hogs.
“Everybody had (American guinea hogs) in their yard, back in the day in the 1800s and 1700s. They mostly just mow the grass and eat the nuts,” Tammi said. “They don’t grow fast and they don’t grow big. They’re not potbelly pigs, they’re just small little homestead pigs.”
Tammi says that’s what makes the meat so good. Homestead pigs like American guinea hogs are running about eating ticks, baby snakes, grass and pecans rather than eating a corn-based diet.
It does, however, take a bit more patience. American guinea hogs will reach their full size in about two to three years, capping off at approximately 250 to 300 pounds. While not necessarily a large meat production hog, they did carry their popularity among producers.
“The whole pig thing is like changing your clothes, it’s very trendy,” Tammi said. “Four years ago, American guinea hogs were all the craze. Then they’re like, ‘Oh, we like Kune Kune pigs’ and then it switches.”
On the farm, everything works to keep low production costs. Goat’s milk is fed to lambs to save on milk replacer. The permaculture vegetables and pecans are fed to the hogs, and goats are left to graze the native forage.
In the garden, permaculture includes mounds of dirt where trees can be planted and the decaying wood at the top will serve as fertilizer. Using this method allows Tammi to harvest water and fertilize the orchard naturally.
“Having the trees there filtering, I can just keep carrying on carrying on,” Tammi said.” All that design is specifically set up to hold water because that’s a precious resource.”
Pass it on
“What I really want people to know is you can do this,” Tammi said. “You can do it anywhere. Everything doesn’t have to be structured and organized and straight.”
Prior to settling in Oklahoma to farm, Stephen and Tammi lived in California and Hawaii. Getting involved locally has been a vital step in learning regenerative agriculture practices. Stephen is a member of the American Legion and commander of his local Veterans of Foreign Wars branch, and Tammi is a member of local organizations including Ladies, Livestock and the Land, Ladies Homestead Gathering, Monarch Watch, Guard the Grand and Oklahoma State Master Gardeners program.
“It was Master Gardeners that got me into permaculture,” Tammi said. “Then chickens laid eggs on our porch and I tasted a fresh egg for the first time in my life when I was 45. After that, I can never go back.”
The 10-acre farm was all the couple needed to be a model farm for regenerative agriculture in their community.
“We’re not in it to get rich,” Tammi said. “We’re in it to teach people the forgotten ways of our grandparents that nobody knows.”
The way to spread that knowledge, the couple says, is through local FFA chapters and other youth organizations. While they love to have any kind of visitors, Stephen and Tammi especially love to bring youth out to the farm.
Local organizations such as the Soil for Water Network put Waterline Farms on the radar for others to see and gain interest in.
“This can operate on its own with minimal chemicals and no to minimal mechanical effort,” Stephen said. “You don’t have to go out there and plow your field every year.”
Fresh fruits and vegetables from the garden are home-produced and canned since many of them don’t carry a long shelf life. While this lifestyle isn’t a family tradition for Stephen and Tammi, it is a tradition that they encourage others to see and follow.
“We are eating better than we’ve ever eaten,” Tammi said. “We’re raising it. What we get to keep is a much better diet for less money than we would have. That’s the payoff. We have the benefit of raising and knowing where our food comes from.”
Zahurones is associate editor of Farm Talk, of Parsons, Kan.
