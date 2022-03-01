ENID, Okla. — Enid voters will consider approving a new franchise deal with OG&E in June that city commissioners approved Tuesday night, nearly a quarter century after the previous agreement was passed.
If passed, OG&E would have the right to produce, transmit and distribute electricity within city limits. In exchange, the Oklahoma utilities company would continue to provide the city of Enid revenue from a 3% franchise fee on all electricity sold and a half-percent credit on kilowatt hours sold in Enid.
Enid city commissioners unanimously — and quickly — approved the ordinance addition during Tuesday’s regular meeting, as well as a continued economic development deal and a resolution calling for the special municipal election on June 28.
The city commissioner who had voted against the city’s current franchise agreement with OG&E publicly reversed course by motioning to add a new deal to city ordinance, pending a citywide vote.
Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen, as the ward’s then-commissioner, was one of two councilman who cast nay votes in 1997 against the franchise agreement, the election resolution and related economic development deals with OG&E.
“I want to make a motion to approve this franchise agreement because it is better than the one we had last time,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting, before he was seconded by Ward 5’s Rob Stallings.
Enid’s current, 25-year agreement expires this November.
OG&E said in a statement to the News & Eagle later Tuesday evening that the company was “honored to serve the community” for years to come. Fifty employees are based at OG&E’s service center in Enid.
“OG&E is pleased for the opportunity to provide the City of Enid with electric service, as we have for nearly a century,” the statement read. “Enid is a great place to live, work and play, and OG&E is proud to be part of such a vibrant and growing city whose impact reaches far beyond the city limits.”
City Attorney Carol Lahman said if a majority of voters reject this proposition, the city would have enough time to draft a second one.
“But I’m confident that people are happy with OG&E and that won’t be necessary,” Lahman said.
Tuesday’s light atmosphere was in contrast with the last time the city of Enid considered its now-95-year-old partnership with the power company.
By the fall of 1997, a majority of Enid’s city commissioners had reversed course from earlier plans to terminate its existing franchise and purchase the system themselves.
The commission ended up essentially keeping the same 1973 agreement in place, including an option to purchase the infrastructure within 15 years.
City commissioners approved the current franchise agreement on Aug. 22, 1997, in over a dozen 4-2 votes, with one absent commissioner — first for the ordinance three times, then by separate motions for each of the 12 sections of the ordinance, then for a final adoption of all sections together.
By then, OG&E also provided the city a $100,000-a-year economic development grant for 15 years, along with other incentives. Attorneys for OG&E and the city agreed during the meeting to add an amendment funding incentives would not be used to support a rate increase for citizens.
In November 1997, Enid residents passed the resolution with a 72% majority vote, out of over 9,500 total ballots.
The agreement also included a provision that would allow the city of Enid to purchase the distribution system from OG&E within 15 years of passage.
Because the city didn’t meet that deadline by 2012, city officials this time around chose to excise that clause — included in franchises since 1947 — entirely from the new agreement.
Mike Cooper, who was the city’s mayor at the time, said the city had long considered the option to buy out OG&E’s system network, to be done after an appraisal period.
“The citizens would own (the system) because you’d own it based on their rates,” Cooper told the News & Eagle in November 2021.
Power industry deregulation issues also were only beginning to be studied at the federal level, he said.
“At least for me, I think the issue was, there was no guarantee that the city would be able to keep the customers on the network just purchased,” Cooper said. “It just didn’t appear to make sense at the moment.”
But the story had more twists and turns as a protracted court dispute between city officials and several groups of Enid residents threatened to throw negotiations into disarray.
A citizen-led initiative petition filed in February 1997 had called for an election to terminate existing franchise and establish another one, in counter to the city’s purchase plans.
The group who filed the petition — Enid Citizens Against the Government Takeover Committee, led by Ralph Evans, James Gungoll and John Cromwell — collected three times the amount of needed signatures to put the initiative on the ballot.
Enid’s then-city clerk, Linda Parks, ruled the petition was insufficient because the franchise agreement was an administrative ordinance not subject to initiative repeal under state Constitution, according to district court filings on OSCN.
The petitioners filed a sufficiency lawsuit against Parks on March 21, 1997, in Garfield County District Court.
Within days, a group of more than 30 more Enid residents filed suit against the committee’s petition in support of Parks.
Once that suit was consolidated into Enid Citizens v. Parks, several people removed their names from protest.
OG&E also challenged subpoenas from Parks over discovery items that the company argued fell outside the scope of the petition sufficiency case.
“Accordingly, the Subpoenas have no legitimate function in these consolidated proceedings, and are apparently intended to harass OG&E and to obtain discovery which the City of Enid hopes to use in its effort to acquire the OG&E electric system in the unrelated franchise appraisal process,” OG&E attorneys argued in its subpoena objection.
By July 1997, a judge appointed to the case from Dewey County ruled that Parks was appropriate in her actions to reject the citizens’ petition.
