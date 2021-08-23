The Oklahoma Conservation Commission soil health team is moving forward with its regenerative agriculture program during a two-stop demonstration Aug. 31 in Garfield County.
The event, “Summer Cover Crops to Support Winter Wheat,” will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31 through a collaboration of the Garfield County Conservation District, Grant County Conservation District, Oklahoma Conservation Commission and General Mills.
The first stop will feature Tim Heinrich’s farm, where cover crops have been used to support soil protection and enhanced grazing. A discussion of planting after covers, grazing techniques and soil improvements will be held. Participants then will move to Brian Grantz’s farm, where cover crops have been used as soil protection prior to fall wheat planting. Discussion will focus on planting method do’s and don’ts.
Lunch is provided, but participants must RSVP to Calvina Osburn with the Garfield County Conservation District, (580) 542-1288 by Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
The Garfield County stops will begin four miles east of the intersection of Oklahoma highways 74 and 15 and then a mile north. Markers will be placed to lead to the location. The second stop is five miles south of the south end of Garber and 1.25 miles east on Southgate.
The 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture — released by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) — shows a 24% increase in the number of Oklahoma farms using cover crops, a 51% increase in acres using cover crops and a 29% decrease in intensive tillage practices in the state, compared to 2012.
Stemming from that data are efforts to enact regenerative agriculture, in which farmers and ranchers reduce reliance on conventional practices to try and restore or regenerate the soil, the cornerstone of a healthy ecosystem and a productive farm or ranch, according to an OCC press release.
Amy Seiger, OCC soil health coordinator, is serving as the project leader, and Jimmy Emmons has joined OCC as the soil health mentoring coordinator. Partners for the General Mills project include OCC, Natural Resources Conservation Service and conservation districts.
“The goal is to give producers as many resources as possible to help them fit their soil health needs,” Seiger said. “This is truly a volunteer-based project. The producers will be local, the mentors will be local and the demo farms will be from within each of the conservation districts.”
The project is working in Kay, Grant, Garfield, and Kingfisher counties, with a plan to establish a demo farm in each conservation district that focuses on cover crops funded through the districts on behalf of General Mills. Emmons will work with the districts to establish four mentor producers within the area of the project. Those mentors will seek 10 other new soil health producers and help them establish and understand soil health systems better.
Field days will be held at the demo farms in addition to potentially others field days in the those counties.
“We will be working with and through the Conservation Districts in those counties to find willing producers to become local mentors for producers that want to improve their land and operations through a soil health systems approach,” Emmons said in a press release through the OCC.
He emphasized the project will provide education and resources to help producers understand how to improve water infiltration, water holding capacity, carbon storage and better grazing systems add profitability to their operations.
“We will provide mentors and educational courses to show how to get to the next level of understanding the system of soil function,” Emmons said.
The Leedey, Okla., producer is a former winner of the Leopold Conservation Award, a 2021 inductee of the Oklahoma Conservation Hall of Fame and has served as a Regional Director for USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) for the states of Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and Kansas. Emmons has served as president of the Oklahoma Association of Conservation districts, president to the National Young Farmers Education Association for three years and then program manager and fundraising lead for the association.
“Jimmy Emmons is a great addition to the soil health team.” Seiger said. “Oklahoma has always had a strong soil health team. It’s wonderful to be able to promote it to a large company. It’s nice to have General Mills confidence in us, and this will help us reach a whole new group of producers.”
Emmons said his goal is to help people understand the soil is a “living, functional place that will help us take care of the soil instead of abusing it.”
“With a better knowledge of the soil, we can have more water to work with that’s cleaner downstream for our wildlife and human consumption, also lessening the need for chemicals and synthetic fertilizers adding to the bottom line,” he said.
Seiger said General Mills approached her in May 2020 about expanding the soil health program into Oklahoma. Following meetings with soil health leaders and professional staff in the state, Seiger said General Mills “felt very confident in our conservation districts and soil health professionals to help reach their goals.
“It is great to be able to be on the same page of soil health education and producer-focused work with an internationally respected company like General Mills,” she said.
The Oklahoma Conservation Commission has been recognized for its work in soil health by General Mills. The commission and its partners strive to keep producers first in education, according to the release. Efforts include working with conservation districts to feed soil health education to local communities. This partnership and success encouraged General Mills to help support their efforts by helping with cover crop cost for producers, as well as provide education and support for local mentors.
