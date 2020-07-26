Now is the time to think ahead about preventive and treatment measures for pinkeye, and that should include a consultation with your large animal veterinarian.
Pinkeye is the common name for infectious bovine keratoconjunctivitis, a highly infectious disease that affects the eyes of cattle. It causes infection of the eye itself as well as inflammation of the conjunctiva (inside lining membrane of the eyelid). Typical symptoms include tearing from the infected eye, squinting, reddening of the membranes of the eyelid, and with advancing conditions, ulceration of the cornea, leading to the classic white, inflamed spot on the eyeball. If left untreated, this ulceration can lead to permanent scarring resulting in impairment of vision.
An outbreak is considered to occur when 5 to 10% of the animals in the herd are affected.
There are several conditions that can increase the chance for pinkeye to spread among cattle. This would include excessive dust in the air to cool and wet weather. Wet conditions can be conducive to the spread of pinkeye. Damp ground provides increased breeding grounds for flies, particularly face flies, which are the primary carriers of the bacterial organism (Moraxella bovis) that causes the disease.
Addition-ally, increased moisture means greater forage production. Taller forage pokes cattle in the face while grazing, serving both as an irritant to the eye, as well as a vector for the spread of the M. bovis organism from one animal to another.
Prevention of pinkeye begins with fly control and can also include pinkeye vaccines.
A variety of vaccine products are available, and all have potential to boost an animal’s immune system against the M. bovis organism. While these vaccines often may not completely prevent pinkeye occurrence, they will reduce severity. Follow specific label directions for whichever product is used to get maximum benefit.
For the best results cattle should be vaccinated in the spring before fly season starts, because while the vaccine can be used later in the summer, in the face of a pinkeye outbreak, it will be much less effective.
Fly control is essential, but can be difficult as face flies are only on the animal for a small percentage of the time. Therefore, addressing the egg and larval stages of the fly as well as the adults is most effective. A moderate to heavy fly infestation is when there are 10 to 20 flies per animal during the middle of the day. A single fly-control program will not work on every farm, so it often takes multiple methods of control to achieve good results. Fly tags, insecticide pour-ons, back rubbers, dust bags and knock-down sprays are helpful in reducing the number of adult face flies on your animals. Feed additives are available that target the maggots that are laid in the manure. Waiting until the start of fly season to apply fly tags and removing the old fly tags in the fall also decreases the development of resistance. It also is extremely important to follow the safety precautions recommended by the manufacturer as these insecticides can be toxic.
Providing shade is another way to prevent pinkeye, as eye irritation from UV radiation can contribute to vulnerability of the eye to a pinkeye infection.
A final preventive measure is early treatment of initial cases to minimize spread from infected cattle to others. Unfortunately, cattle handling can be difficult in summer grazing settings. That said, treatment should be administered as promptly as possible to reduce the scale of outbreaks.
The four-pronged treatment approach includes:
• Providing a topical anti-bacterial powder in the infected eyes.
• Injecting a small amount (1 ml) of antibiotic into the layers of the membrane of the inner eyelid; this procedure should only be conducted by or under the supervision of your large animal veterinarian.
• An intramuscular injection of a long-acting oxytetracycline with the possibility of retreatment following label directions.
• Gluing a patch over the eye to protect it from UV radiation.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
